Portlaoise publicans at odds over paying redundancy to barman

Two Portlaoise publicans each say the other should be responsible for paying redundancy to an out-of-work barman after receivers changed the locks on the pub where he worked and sold it.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has been told that the Welcome Inn on Market Square in Portlaoise, Co Laois was seized in October 2020 by receivers acting for Pepper Finance and Goldman Sachs, which had acquired a €2.9 million debt secured against the premises and another bar across the street.

Barman Alan Dunne, who had worked for over 15 years at the Welcome Inn before the sale, has lodged parallel claims under the Redundancy Payments Act 1967 against both Bradpower Ltd, the former operating company at the Welcome Inn, and Donnie Norton, the new owner of the pub.

At a second hearing into the matter on Wednesday at the WRC, Mr Dunne’s barrister James Daly BL said his client had signed the top half of the statutory redundancy form in October 2020.

The bottom half — the section dealing with a claim from the state’s social insurance fund — was completed on 25th November that year and submitted to the Department of Social Protection, he said.

“Mr Dunne wasn’t advised there was any issue whatsoever with his redundancy,” Mr Daly said, but added that his client made inquiries of the department in January 2021 only to be informed that officials were “waiting for documents from Mr [David] Power’s accountant”.

He was then informed that Mr Power, a director of the operating company Bradpower Ltd, was taking the position that the new owner of the pub had responsibility for Mr Dunne’s redundancy, claiming there had been a transfer of undertakings.

Aaron Shearer BL, who appeared for the new owner Mr Norton and his company, Zalzon Ltd, said the receivers had been appointed over the property alone and that his client had bought the asset.

“We didn’t purchase the pub as a going concern. There was no share transfer between Zalzon and Bradpower. None of the employees that worked in Bradpower were transferred. We knew nothing of the previous employees,” counsel submitted.

Mr Shearer submitted that the staff of the pub, including Mr Dunne, were redundant at the moment the locks were changed on the premises and Bradpower Ltd became unable to use it to carry on trade.

“It’s clear the employment ended before the transfer,” he said.

Mr Dunne gave evidence that he never had “any dealings” with Zalzon Ltd, was never aware of the company and had never been contacted by the firm in connection with any transfer of undertakings.

“I was aware Donnie Norton had bought the Welcome Inn but I never had any dealings with him at all,” he said.

Mr Power said he and his wife took over the running of the bar in 2005, along with Mr Dunne’s employment.

He said that he and the former owner of the premises, Eamon Brady, then formed the operating company Bradpower in 2007.

Mr Power said the operating company then leased the premises from Mr Brady.

He said he and Mr Brady, as business partners, secured a loan of €2.9 million from KBC against the Welcome Inn and another licensed premises across the street called Coppers, with the debt incorporating a €600,000 loan Mr Brady had with AIB.

He said they traded up to 2015, when they “ran into difficulties” servicing the loan and that KBC then sold it to Goldman Sachs.

Following a series of meetings with Goldman Sachs’s asset managers Pepper, receivers were appointed in October 2020 and “locked us out”, Mr Power said.

He said they received legal advice to make staff redundant at this point.

“That turned out to be wrong advice. We rescinded the redundancies and continued to trade at our premises across the road,” he said.

In response to questioning, Mr Power said he thought Mr Dunne might have worked two or three shifts at Coppers, but Mr Dunne spoke up to say that he never did.

Mr Power added that Bradpower “never did” close the Welcome Inn but that the company was locked out of the premises in October 2020.

He said the redundancies of the staff were withdrawn “in or around January 2021″.

The adjudicating officer, Peter O’Brien, put it to him that if this was so, Mr Dunne was still an employee of Bradpower.

“I’m not trying to be smart here but you either prove there was a transfer of undertakings ... that’s a difficult hurdle for you, and if there wasn’t, the complainant Mr Dunne is either entitled to redundancy or is still an employee,” Mr O’Brien said.

“We can prove that there was a transfer,” Mr Power said.

“Someone is liable for redundancy — the man is out of work. I don’t want to protract all this. Mr Dunne is entitled to a decision fairly quickly,” the adjudicator said.

Mr Daly said the complainant is “not a man of enormous means” and that the costs associated with three days of hearings in the case as well as written submissions had to be considered.

Mr Shearer, for Mr Norton, said he shared the complainant’s frustration that Mr Dunne had “come without legal counsel”.

Mr Dunne said he would have to instruct legal representatives.

“The argument is being made that no transfer of undertakings took place — it’s up to you to convince me there was. That’s the bottom line, I’m a straight-talking guy. You have to weigh up whether it’s worth it,” Mr O’Brien told Mr Dunne.

He said he hoped to give the parties the opportunity to make written submissions but that unless there was an objection he would not be seeking another hearing date in the interests of running an “economical case” in circumstances where he was not empowered to make an award for costs.

“I’ve lost two premises, I’m at a huge loss here — surely I’m entitled to bring our barrister and fight our case,” Mr Power said.

Mr O’Brien said he had no alternative if Mr Power was going to “absolutely insist on a further hearing”.

“I will be doing that,” Mr Dunne replied.

After further discussions on written submissions, Mr O’Brien closed the hearing.