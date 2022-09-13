European gas prices fall again as EU plans intervention to ease crisis

Gas prices fell for a third day as traders await the EU's plan to tackle costs Photo: Bryan O Brien / The Irish Times Keywords : fuel cost of living energy gas electricity hikes energy power power cut savings tax budget carbon bricket briquette esb Born Gais cooker cooking dinner meal pan pot domestic

Natural gas prices fell for a third day as the European Union pushes ahead with its market intervention to ease the worst energy crisis in decades.

Benchmark prices dropped as much as 4.9 per cent to a seven-week low. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will present her five-point plan to tackle the crunch on Wednesday, with the EU seeking to curb power consumption and provide liquidity in an attempt to prevent the crisis from engulfing the broader economy.

“What is likely to be unveiled is a cocktail of market reform and price caps that fundamentally reshapes the way in which European energy markets have acted since deregulation in the early 2000s, Citigroup analysts including Alastair Syme said in note to clients.

While the policy measures are being worked out, gas continues to be pumped into inventories with the official start of the heating season just over two weeks away. European storage sites are about 84 per cent full, slightly above the five-year average, and at 88 per cent in Germany, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe. In some regions, gas injections into stockpiles carry on as late as October before heating demand starts soaking it up.

READ MORE

Germany, Europe’s biggest economy that’s been among the worst hit by Russia’s gas supply cuts, plans to implement a power-price cap “with great speed to help consumers and companies cope with soaring costs, chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday. While the nation is also looking at how to lower gas prices, Scholz warned that a general cap might not be the best option as it could lead to reduced supply from the world market.

Russia’s huge gas supply cuts have slammed Europe through the summer with industries producing everything from metals to fertilisers forced to reduce output and bringing the economy to the brink of recession. Inflation has surged to multiyear highs and the cost of living crisis has deepened. It has compelled governments to step in to help ease the pain.

As part of its plan, the EU aims to cut power demand and cap excessive revenue of companies producing electricity from sources other than gas. It would be done through a limit on the price of power from renewables, lignite or nuclear.

“The strong build-up of gas and coal storage thanks to demand destruction in European industry and elsewhere were on the bearish side, said Andy Sommer, team leader for fundamental analysis and modelling at Swiss utility and trader Axpo Solutions. “Only the current constraints on market liquidity can help fully explain prices which experienced a large rollercoaster during August, initially more than doubling before dropping back by 30 to 40 per cent.

Front-month Dutch gas futures were 1.4 per cent lower at 187.90 euros per megawatt-hour on Tuesday morning in Amsterdam. Prices fell 14 per cent in the previous two sessions. The UK equivalent contract dropped as much as 3.6 per cent on Tuesday. — Bloomberg L.P.