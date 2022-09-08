Government offshore wind target unrealistic, survey finds

Dr Gabrielle Walker, writer and climate strategist, told the Mason Hayes & Curran annual energy conference that governments and business should work together to tackle barriers to climate action.

Most energy professionals believe Government offshore wind targets are either completely unrealistic or extremely challenging, a new survey says.

The Government wants offshore wind to generate 7,000 mega watts of electricity, more than peak demand in the Republic, by 2030.

However a new survey shows 42 per cent of energy professionals believe this is “extremely challenging” while 27 per cent dub it “completely unrealistic”.

Just 7 per cent of industry figures questioned by lawyers Mason Hayes Curran agreed that the target is realistic and achievable.

Planning risks and grid infrastructure are the biggest challenges faced by offshore electricity projects here, respondents said.

Mason Hayes Curran completed the survey of 114 industry figures ahead of its yearly energy conference in the Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin, on Thursday.

Dr Gabrielle Walker, writer and former New Scientist climate change editor, warned the gathering that governments and business needed should work collectively to solve the crisis.

The survey shows more than half those working in the industry say demanding that the electricity system cut greenhouse gas emissions by 75 per cent is unachievable.

The Government is working to ensure that ESB’s coal burning plant at Moneypoint, Co Clare and SSE Airtricity’s oil-fired generators at nearby Tarbert continue operating beyond scheduled closing dates to guarantee that the lights stay on.

However, the lawyers found that 79 per cent of energy industry professionals believe that the Republic can implement policies that will prevent blackouts over the next 18 months.

Eoin Cassidy, Mason Hayes & Curran partner and head of its energy sector group, said the conference, Energy Security in a Net Zero World, explored key reforms required from Government to aid transition to more renewables and guarantee security of supply.