Energy network operators to run emergency training on power disruption

EirGrid chief executive Mark Foley: The national electricity grid company, ESB Networks, Gas Networks Ireland and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities will hold emergency training exercises this month to prepare for hypothetical disruption to energy supplies. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

State electricity and gas network operators will run emergency training this month to prepare for possible disruption to supplies, the Government confirmed on Wednesday.

The Department of Environment, Climate and Communications said the exercises would test the co-ordinated response to a hypothetical disruption to the Republic’s gas and/or electricity supplies.

According to its statement, the exercises on September 9th and 16th will involve national electricity grid operator Eirgrid, Gas Networks Ireland, ESB Networks and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities.

“Gas Networks Ireland and Eirgrid have robust procedures in place to maintain security of gas and electricity supplies, and regularly participate in simulation exercises to test a range of potential scenarios,” said the department.

A “significant disruption to energy supplies is unlikely” the department claimed.

The Republic imports around 75 per cent of its natural gas, the main fuel used to generate electricity, via Britain. These imports originate mainly in the North Sea and Norway. The Corrib field off the west coast provides around 25 per cent of Irish gas.

Last year, the State also imported around 5 per cent of total electricity demand from Britain.

Eirgrid recently confirmed the Republic faced a potential electricity shortfall of up to 280 mega watts this winter. However, its chief executive Mark Foley pointed out that the State company was able to keep the lights on in broadly similar circumstances last winter.