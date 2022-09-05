Windfall tax warning; student housing crunch; and has tracker’s time passed?

Energy suppliers warn that any windfall tax imposed on them in the budget will inevitably be passed on to consumers. Photograph: EPA

Energy suppliers warn that any windfall tax imposed on them in the budget will inevitably be passed on to consumers, resulting in even higher prices for electricity and gas, writes Barry O’Halloran. The warning comes as Germany announced plans to tax energy producers not relying on gas.

Sticking with power, renewable energy developer Strategic Power Projects says the Government will not be able to meet its 2030 emission targets or its planned contribution from renewables on our energy network unless it changes the planning process. Paul Carson says the once-a-year deadline for grid connections mean that a referral to An Bord Pleanála could delay a project by p to three years.

Bank lobbyists have told the Department of Finance’s banking review that young people are refusing to take up job offers for entry level jobs because of the €500,000 Government-imposed salary cap and ban on bonuses in the sector. Arthur Beesley reports.

As college students fret over whether they will get their preferred courses when the CAO issues offers later this week, estate agent Cushman & Wakefield says the number of new purpose built student beds that will be built this year is down by over half on last year’s numbers. And they see little improvement over the next few years even though student numbers are rising.

Corrib gasfield’s investors say that renewables will form a key part of extending the life of the onshore terminal at Bellinaboy in Co Mayo. Barry O’Halloran writes that they are looking to use the terminal for hydrogen storage and the gasfield pipes to channel any future nearby gas finds ashore.

With interest rates now rising, a reader asks whether now is the time to give up their tracker mortgage as rates rise automatically in line with the ECB announcements. Well is it?

As former career banker Jamie Fiore Higgins spills the beans on the harassment, assault and general misogyny she encountered over her 17 years at Goldman Sachs, Pilita Clark asks whether Wall Street has really changed its ways at all.

With Budget 2023 now looming large on the horizon, Eoin Burke-Kennedy argues that we should not be throwing the proverbial kitchen sink at helping consumers offset the cost of living squeeze, and that we couldn’t afford to anyway. But that doesn’t mean those with low pay or few means should not be given a more substantial helping hand.

Finally Virgin Media’s Gavan Reilly talks to Tony Clayton-Lea about his greatest extravagance and how he hasn’t needed an Irish ATM since before the Covid pandemic.

