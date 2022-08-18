Indian multinational Tech Mahindra establishes new Irish-based design agency, creating 40 jobs

Gary Orr, chief commercial officer Perigord and XDS Brand. The new agency will provide a broader range of services to Perigord and Tech Mahindra clients. Photograph: Conor McCabe Photography

A new branding and design agency linked to Indian multinational Tech Mahindra is set to create 40 jobs in Dublin in the coming months as it officially opens for business.

XDS Brand will offer branding, packaging and other services to Irish-based and international clients in a range of industries, including fast-moving consumer goods, retail and life sciences.

“We’re looking after the brand visual communications experience. Effectively, that’s through branding for our clients, packaging and also creating any of the communication or the visual assets, the touch points that they that they will use to engage with a brand,” said Gary Orr, chief commercial officer of Perigord and XDS Brand.

“We can create intriguing visuals, it’s effectively utilising their brand assets and adapting them for any of the requirements they have in order to communicate with consumers.”

The company will partner with Perigord, the Irish business in which Tech Mahindra bought a 70 per cent stake last year in a €21 million deal.

XDS Brand already employs 25 people in Ireland, with the 40 new roles set to be added this year.

The establishment of the agency is part of the development of Tech Mahindra’s experience design services (XDS) division, which includes BORN Group, Pininfarina, Mad*Pow and the Bio Agency.

The new agency will provide a broader range of services to Perigord and Tech Mahindra clients. The decision to establish an agency in Ireland separate to Perigord was taken due to the existing company’s close ties to the life sciences sector.

“We couldn’t really talk to our market about what we’d like to do or help CPG [consumer packaged goods] or retail,” said Mr Orr. “So from that perspective, we realised we had to create our own distinctive vision.”

XDS Brand said the link with Perigord will allow the two companies to learn from the experience built up by the Irish company, and use it in new markets. It also plans to develop an international team across Ireland, the US and India within the next 18 months.