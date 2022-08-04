OnePlus 10T promises better gaming performance while retaining thin shell

As a brand, OnePlus has usually followed its own path. And with the launch of the new OnePlus 10T, that doesn’t look likely to change. In the run up to the official launch of the device on August 3rd, the company teased a number of new features for the new phone, including some new colours and one important design change. That change has nothing to do with the camera, although OnePlus has gone for what it calls the “crater” approach to make the back of the device and the camera module blend seamlessly. Rather, it is the elimination of the alert slider that might get OnePlus fans a bit worked up. The slider has been a feature of the OnePlus phones for a long time, but getting rid of it could mean more space for better features — the superfast charging, for example, and a new antenna system. OnePlus is also promising better performance for gaming, all while retaining the same thin shell. It is also available in two colours — black and green.

