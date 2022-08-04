Faster delivery, removal of Brexit barriers: Amazon opens Dublin distribution centre

Amazon, which set up in Ireland in 2004, last year announced plans to open a warehouse for its stock in Ireland.

Amazon has opened its long-promised distribution centre in Dublin, allowing the company to offer faster delivery times to Irish customers and bypass some of the restrictions and hurdles imposed by Brexit.

The company’s 58,529sq m “fulfilment centre” at Baldonnell Business Park, Dublin, will serve customers across the island of Ireland and the rest of Europe, housing thousands of products.

The centre, which was set to open in spring of this year, is Amazon’s first order fulfilment centre in Ireland where products are picked and packaged by Amazon staff. It will also handle deliveries for Northern Ireland.

“We are delighted to have opened the doors of our first fulfilment centre in Dublin this week,” the company said in a statement. “We are focusing on welcoming our new team and preparing the site in readiness to start delivering to our customers across Ireland.”

The centre is expected to create up to 500 jobs, adding to the company’s presence here. It already operates a delivery warehouse in Rathcoole for Amazon Prime customers.