British gas shortage could hit Ireland, Government admits

Part of Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany. Russian state company Gazprom has halved flows through it, arguing that sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine are preventing vital repairs. Photograph: Stefan Sauer/DPA

Any shortage of natural gas supplies in Britain would have an impact in Ireland, the Government has admitted.

Britain’s National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) warned last week of a potential “knock-on” impact on natural gas supplies should Russia cut the flow of the fuel into Europe.

Ireland imports 75 per cent of its natural gas via Britain through a pipeline called the Moffat Interconnector.

A spokesman for the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications confirmed that, should supplies to Britain’s National Grid be limited, supplies to the interconnector “would be curtailed equally”.

The department was responding to concerns raised by industry figures that Ireland faces further sharp energy price rises and possible shortages this winter as Russia threatens to cut EU gas supplies to undermine the union’s support for Ukraine.

Its spokesman pointed out that should Britain declare a natural gas supply emergency, the Moffat Interconnector would be treated the same as the British gas distribution network. The line serves Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man, both part of the UK, as well as the Republic.

He also confirmed that Irish gas-fired electricity generators can run on oil if natural gas supplies are disrupted and have stored this fuel to ensure it is available.

Natural gas

The Republic depends on natural gas to generate about half the electricity used here every year. The Corrib field, which meets around one-quarter of total needs, is the only home-grown supply of the fuel. The State imports the rest.

Industry figures last week warned that the fuel’s price would continue rising and they expect several hikes to household energy bills this winter as a result. They also argue that the State will not escape the impact of any European gas shortage.

Russian state company Gazprom has halved flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a key source of European gas, arguing that sanctions for its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine are preventing vital repairs.

Britain’s ESO, led by its director, Irishman Fintan Slye, warned last week of possible shortages this winter, even though the country does not rely directly on Russian gas.

Its early-view winter outlook stated that the “cessation of flows of gas into Europe could have knock-on impacts, including very high prices”.

Possible safeguards

The organisation believes British households will feel these most in early December, during the run-up to Christmas.

The ESO is working on several safeguards against potential gas shortages in Britain, including delaying the planned closure of five coal-fired electricity plants, and exploring ways to encourage large energy users to cut their demand at peak times.

The Department of Environment, Climate and Communications has established an Energy Security Emergency Group, which includes representatives from enterprise, trade and employment, national grid operator Eirgrid, Gas Networks Ireland, the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities and the National Oil Reserves Agency.

However, the department has so far not said what plans that group has for dealing with a possible natural gas shortage.

Following the ESO’s warning last week, Irish energy industry figures pointed out that, apart from the Corrib supplies, the Republic depended entirely on Britain for natural gas.

Britain is exporting gas at the moment, but will shift to importing the fuel in winter when its own demand will exceed supplies.