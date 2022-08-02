Planning permission refused for scheme beside Brennan’s bakery

An Bord Pleanála has refused planning permission for 12-storey, 633 unit build-to-rent scheme beside Brennan’s bakery in Walkinstown.

An Bord Pleanála has refused planning permission for 12-storey, 633 unit build-to-rent scheme beside Brennan’s bakery in Walkinstown.

Steeplefield Ltd had sought permission for four apartment blocks ‘at the former Chadwicks builder’s yard that forms part of the Greenhill industrial estate in Walksintown, Dublin 12.

The scheme is made up of 292 one-bedroom apartments, 255 two-bedroom four person units, 25 two-bedroom three person units and 61 three bedroom units.

An Bord Pleanála refused planning permission on a number of grounds.

In its objection to the scheme, Brennan’s managing director Gareth Doherty told the appeals board that Brennan’s was located adjacent to the proposed site and that the planned development had “the potential to seriously injure the continued operations of our facility which has been operating at this location for 45 years”.

In the two-page objection, Mr Doherty said that Brennan’s bakery was “ a significant employer in the area, employing over 180 direct employees and 170 distributors”.

Mr Doherty pointed out that the area is zoned for industry “and placing a residential development within an established and existing industrial area is completely incongruous and out of keeping with its surroundings”.

He said that “it is a concern to us that new residents of this proposed development may object to established activities of our business in the future”.

Mr Doherty said that “we are particularly concerned that with the introduction of residential development in such proximity to our existing facility it will give rise to noise complaints from residents”.

: “These complaints could lead to an enforcement action on Brennan’s bakery which has the potential to affect our ability to trade,” Mr Dohery said.

In its decision to refuse, the appeals board stated that the proposed development in its current form “would be contrary to the REGEN zoning objective for the site”.

The appeals board said that it had regard to the potential conflict with the proposed Bus Connects corridor connecting Tallaght and Clondalkin to the city centre and the car-dominated environment at the Greenhills Road part of the proposed scheme.

The appeals board also refused planning permission after concluding that the proposal would contravene a development plan policy which seeks to ensure that all new residential development within the county is of high quality design.

A planning statement lodged with the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) scheme stated that the proposal “is of a high-quality design which will make a positive contribution to the area and create visual interest in the streetscape, which is currently lacking on Greenhills Road”.

The planning report also said that “the development has been designed to an exceptionally high standard to contribute to the urban form of the area and it is considered that the proposal will not give rise to any undue impacts on the amenity of any adjacent properties”.