Operating profits at Bord Gáis Energy climb 74% in first half of 2022

Operating profits at Bord Gáis Energy owner Centrica increased sharply in the first half of the year, boosted by asset sales and soaring energy prices, enabling it to restore its dividend.

Half-year results, published by the company on Thursday, show that operating profits at Bord Gáis increased to £33 million (€39.4 million) in the first six months of 2022, up 74 per cent from the same period last year, “despite reduced retail margins in a challenging environment for energy supply”, Centrica said. The company said the increase reflected the return to service of the Whitegate power station in Cork in December 2021, which was offline for all of the first half of 2021 for maintenance.

Bord Gáis, which has increased its prices twice since last September, had 513,000 Irish customers at the end of June, up 1 per cent from the same period in 2021.

It was announced earlier this year that Bord Gáis had won a bid to build two gas peaking facilities in Dublin and Athlone. Centrica said in its latest set of results that it expects to make a final investment decision on two 100-megawatt gas peaking plants in Ireland in the second half of this year, at an expected cost of around €250 million.

Centrica’s overall adjusted group operating profit for the first six months of 2022 rose to £1.34 billion (€16 billion), up from £262 million (€312.7) million a year earlier.

The rise in profits comes as wholesale gas prices have hit record highs across Europe this year, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, in turn pushing up energy prices for consumers.

Operating profits at Centrica’s British Gas arm, meanwhile, fell 43 per cent to £98 million (€110 million) during the period as it needed to buy more energy in the wholesale market than expected to cover customer demand.

A British price cap on the most widely used domestic energy contracts is expected to rise by at least 64 per cent in October, having already increased 54 per cent in April, contributing to rising inflation and a cost of living squeeze.

Britain’s largest gas supplier paused dividends in 2020 and began big cost cutting, selling upstream assets and seeking to reinvent itself as an energy service provider.

The company said it would reinstate a progressive dividend, initially offering offer an interim payout of 1 pence per share.

It said it made £6 per customer profit after tax in the first half of the year.

Centrica in May completed the sale of its 69 per cent stake in Spirit Energy’s Norwegian oil and gas assets to Norwegian private equity firm SVAL Energi for around 560 million pounds. — Additional reporting: Reuters