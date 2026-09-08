Two months after receiving half a shed from Homebase, customer’s patience is wearing thin

A reader called Eve ordered a shed from Homebase in early July “and what should have been a straightforward purchase has turned into an almost two-month ordeal”, she writes.

The shed was delivered as two separate consignments – or at least that was supposed to happen.

Instead, the first box, the one with the actual shed in it, landed on her doorstep. The second box, which contained all the bits needed to make the shed an actual shed, never showed up.

“It was subsequently reported to me as lost,” Eve writes.

Her sorry story starts here.

She says Homebase told her they could only process her refund once the first of the two boxes arrived back with them, which is probably fair enough.

“The problem is that, despite Homebase arranging multiple collections, nobody has actually collected the box,” she says.

“I have now spent two full days waiting at home for couriers who did not turn up. I am still sitting with a very large and extremely heavy box in my hallway, and I am now over €300 out of pocket in additional storage costs."

We couldn’t help but think that what Eve really needs is a shed to put her half-shed in.

“I also tried to find a straightforward solution,” she says. “The shed I originally purchased was subsequently out of stock, so I offered to accept the same shed in a different colour.”

She tells us this alternative was “slightly more expensive”, adding: “I suggested that Homebase could absorb the difference as a gesture of goodwill given the circumstances. This was declined.”

Eve says she has repeatedly asked Homebase to escalate the matter and for someone senior to contact her. Despite making this request numerous times, she has only been contacted by members of the customer service team.

Eve says she has also taken matters into her own hands and contacted the two courier companies involved in the process. “I was advised that the companies didn’t have any record of my address being booked for collection, which has left me even more confused about how the collection is actually being managed.”

To the credit of Homebase, Eve says: “The individual customer service advisers have generally been professional and helpful, and I have tried to be extremely patient. However, almost two months later, I am still without the shed, still without my money and facing significant additional costs through no fault of my own.”

We contacted Homebase to see what could be done for poor Eve.

“We’re sorry that the collection of the item has not yet been completed. The customer has received a full refund and we are continuing to work closely with the supplier and relevant teams to arrange collection and resolve this matter. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to the customer,” they said.