In-laws (70s) arrested after New York Times engineer shot dead in California

A couple in their 70s have been arrested for allegedly killing their son-in-law in Dublin, California. Photograph: iStock

A married couple in their 70s have been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing their son-in-law, a New York Times engineer, in broad daylight at a suburban Bay Area park.

A police officer found Jonathan McKinsey (40) lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in a park in Dublin, California, a small city about 56.3km (35 miles) east of San Francisco.

Around the time the officer discovered him, 911 calls began pouring in from witnesses reporting the shooting.

McKinsey was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the city of Dublin on Sunday.

He had been the head of engineering for the New York Times’s games department for nearly four years, according to his LinkedIn page.

Witnesses told police that the suspected shooters, identified as Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen, both 77, were still in the area. The pair, identified by police as McKinsey’s in-laws, were arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after the shooting.

Witnesses also told CBS News that the suspects were both wearing masks, and each took a turn shooting the victim.

An arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Police have not indicated a motive for the shooting.

Court records cited in local media reports show McKinsey and his wife had been engaged in a legal battle over child custody and allegations of domestic and child abuse. − Guardian