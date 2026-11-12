Pete Hegseth awards medal to soldier who reprimanded him near Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth attends a wreath-laying ceremony in honour of Veterans Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday in Arlington, Virginia. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday awarded a Joint Service Commendation Medal to the soldier who called out him and members of his staff after some in the group were heard laughing and talking near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a Veterans Day visit.

“We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist,” Hegseth wrote in a social media post. “Carry on Patriots.” The post included a series of photos of Hegseth with the soldier.

A Pentagon official confirmed to CNN that Hegseth hosted members of the 3rd infantry regiment, known as the Old Guard, at the Pentagon “where he proudly awarded Specialist Iglesias the Joint Service Commendation Medal for the execution of his duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on November 11, 2026”.

The recognition came just one day after specialist Thomas Iglesias confronted members of Hegseth’s group at Arlington National Cemetery.

Hegseth and his team were at the cemetery for a Veterans Day ceremony that was also attended by Donald Trump and JD Vance, who both laid wreaths at the memorial in honour of fallen soldiers and delivered remarks afterwards. Trump had called out Hegseth during his speech at the ceremony, saying he had done a “fantastic job” in his role as defence secretary.

A sentinel guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery reportedly scolded members of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s group for laughing during their visit. pic.twitter.com/Y43HsIb8qG — New York Post (@nypost) November 11, 2026

Hegseth was visiting the tomb alongside his wife, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver, and senior adviser and deputy assistant Tami Radabaugh. The group had been posing for photographs in front of the tomb before they were caught laughing and talking.

Iglesias, who was patrolling the tomb at the time, abruptly stopped walking, turned toward the group and issued a warning.

“All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times,” Iglesias called out.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell addressed the incident in a statement: “The secretary and the entire department have always honored – and will always honor – the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe.”

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The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery is one of the most sacred war memorials in the country, marking the final resting place of an unknown soldier who was killed in the first World War.

Soldiers from the Old Guard have maintained a round-the-clock watch over the tomb since 1948. Part of their responsibility includes enforcing strict standards of silence and respect, and correcting visitors whose behaviour disrupts the solemn atmosphere.

The Joint Service Commendation Medal is awarded to members of the US armed forces who distinguish themselves by “meritorious achievement or service while serving in any specified activity”, according to the air force’s personnel centre. – Guardian