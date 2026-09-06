Amazon cargo plane crashes at Miami airport and hits several vehicles

An Amazon cargo plane is seen after it crashed at Miami International Airport on September 6th. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

An Amazon cargo plane crashed at Miami International Airport in Florida on Sunday afternoon after a flight from Puerto Rico overshot the runway, striking several vehicles and erupting in flames as dark smoke billowed into the sky, bringing operations at one of the busiest airports in the US to a halt.

Videos posted online show heavy plumes of smoke surrounding an aircraft bearing the Amazon arrow logo on its tail. Unconfirmed reports suggest there may be casualties, but details about injuries or fatalities remained unclear.

The plane was a Boeing 767 flying for Amazon Prime Air.

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) confirmed the crash in a statement to the Guardian, saying: “21 Air Flight 7598 overran the runway after landing at Miami International Airport around 2pm local time on Sunday, September 6. The Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft departed from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The FAA will investigate.”

The plane overran the airport’s diagonal runway and was disabled at the northwest end of the airport, a spokesperson for Miami International Airport (MIA) said.

An air and ground stop has been issued at the airport, preventing all other flights from landing or taking off at the busy south Florida hub.

“All runways and taxiways at MIA are currently closed as of 3pm and a ground stop is in effect,” the airport said, adding: “Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has responded to the scene.”

More than 60 units from the Miami-Dade fire rescue services appeared on the scene, with units arriving “to find an airplane that had caught on fire as a result of this crash, with heavy flames and smoke showing”, the fire department said, with the post adding that the plane had struck multiple vehicles near the airport.

Firefighters were “working on extinguishing the fire and assessing patients”, the post on X said.

US transportation secretary Sean Duffy said on X that responders would “assess the scene after an Amazon cargo plane overran the runway”.

“If you’re travelling through the area, please expect significant delays and potential cancellations,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Miami-Dade sheriff’s office announced street closures due to the crash, saying on X: “NW 67th Avenue between NW 25th Street – NW 36th Street is currently closed. Expect delays and seek alternate routes.”

The Guardian has also reached out to Amazon and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) for comment.

– Guardian