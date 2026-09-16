NBC News helicopter crashes in Los Angeles, killing three

The news helicopter was covering a bus collision in Los Angeles when it crashed. File photograph: EPA

An NBC Los Angeles news helicopter crashed ‌in the Chatsworth area of Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, killing three people and injuring ​a fourth, NBC said during a live broadcast.

NBC Los Angeles anchors on air identified the aircraft as their NewsChopper 4 helicopter.

“We’ve been telling you that we’ve been piecing it ​together here. We knew it was a news chopper. We knew we’d lost contact with our ⁠people out there, and we’ve just received the confirmation that, in ‌fact, ‌NewsChopper ​4 went down just before 7 o’clock tonight in Chatsworth,” NBC anchor Colleen Williams said.

Four patients were assessed at ⁠the scene, with three pronounced ​dead and one taken to a ​local hospital in an unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles fire ‌department.

The NBC anchors did not say ​how many people had been on board the network’s helicopter.

One of those killed was a pedestrian in a parking lot, after the helicopter crashed between two commercial buildings, Los Angeles Fire Department Fire Captain Branden Silverman said. The person was pulled by police officers from the fire area, and pronounced dead by paramedics.

The helicopter was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, Silverman said at an earlier briefing, when searchers were still going through the wreckage.

The National ⁠Transportation Safety Board and the ⁠Federal Aviation Administration ​will investigate the crash, the fire department said.

The helicopter crash occurred after a vehicle collision in the area involving a Los Angeles Metro bus and a passenger vehicle earlier on Tuesday that killed at least two people.

According to media reports several TV news helicopters were in the area reporting on the bus collision, when ‌the NBC helicopter ⁠crashed.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she was “devastated” by the loss of life in the helicopter crash and the bus collision in ‌Chatsworth, thanking emergency responders for their swift response. – Agencies