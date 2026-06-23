US Senate votes to halt Iran war in latest rebuke of Trump

US president Donald Trump's Republicans hold slim ​majorities in the Senate and House. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

The US Senate ​backed legislation on Tuesday directing President Donald Trump to halt US military action against Iran, reflecting growing concern even among Republicans about the ⁠unpopular conflict.

The Senate voted 50-48 in favour of the war powers ​resolution, which passed the House of Representatives early this month, the latest rebuke of the Republican president from an increasingly restive Congress.

It was the first time both chambers of ‌Congress ‌had ​passed a resolution directing a president to remove US armed forces from hostilities, as spelled out in the War Powers Resolution of 1973, more ⁠commonly known as the War ​Powers Act.

While likely to remain largely symbolic, ​the votes were a clear setback for Trump, who until recently enjoyed nearly full support from ‌Republican members of Congress. Trump’s Republicans hold slim ​majorities in both the Senate and House.

[ ‘If it doesn’t work out, I’m blaming JD’: Vance faces political peril as Trump undercuts Iran talksOpens in new window ]

The Senate vote was nearly along party ⁠lines, with four Republicans joining all but ⁠one Democrat in ​favour. Two Republican senators did not vote.

It was not immediately clear how it would affect the conflict, as Trump’s administration works to negotiate a peace agreement with Iran.

Under the War Powers Act, the measure does not get sent to the White House for Trump’s signature. However, the White House has insisted the legislation is not constitutional and thus not binding.

Experts say it remains a contested legal question likely to be ‌settled in the courts.

“The ⁠executive branch will likely ignore it on constitutional grounds and it’s not clear who might have standing to sue to enforce it,” said Scott Anderson, a ‌senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and senior editor of the online legal publication Lawfare, adding that he expected ​someone would do so.

The resolution had also passed the House with ​slim Republican support. The tally there was 215-208, with four Republicans and every Democrat voting yes. – Reuters