Trump says he will discuss Taiwan arms sales and jailed Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai with Xi

A young girl climbs to look through a gap of the closed doors of the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, China. The popular historic site will be closed for the next three days in preparation for a tour by US president Donald Trump. Photograph: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

US president Donald Trump has said he will discuss the topic of arms sales to Taiwan and the case of jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai with Chinese president Xi Jinping in Beijing this week.

“I’m ​going to have that discussion with president Xi,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday when asked about Washington’s long-standing support for Taiwan’s defence.

“President Xi would like us not to, and I’ll have that discussion. That’s one of the many things I’ll be talking about.”

China claims the democratically governed island as its own, a contention Taiwan rejects. Washington follows a “one-China policy,” acknowledging China’s position but taking no ​view on Taiwan’s sovereignty.

The United States is Taiwan’s most important international backer and is bound by law to help with its defence.

The arms transfers have long been a source of friction in US-China relations. In ⁠December, Trump announced the largest-ever US weapons package for the island, more than $11 billion.

In recent days, the US president’s aides have urged Taiwan to commit ‌even ‌more ​money to its defence. A US official said the Trump-Xi summit signalled no change in policy toward Taiwan.

Speaking to reporters, Trump repeated his doubt that tension over the island would erupt during his presidency.

“I don’t think it’ll happen,” he said, ⁠without elaborating. “I think we’ll be fine. I have a very ​good relationship with president Xi. He knows I don’t want that to happen.”

Asked ​about Trump’s comments, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson in Beijing said the countries would “engage in an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning China-US relations, as well as global ‌peace and development”.

The spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, added, “China’s stance against the ​United States’ arms sales to Taiwan Province of China has been consistent and clear.”

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In Taipei, Taiwan foreign ministry spokesperson Hsiao Kuang-wei said the Trump administration has ⁠continued to reaffirm its support, including December’s $11-billion arms package.

“We will continue to ⁠enhance co-operation with the United States, build ​effective deterrence forces, and jointly maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” he told reporters.

Trump said he would bring up with his Chinese counterpart the case of Lai, a veteran pro-democracy advocate and Hong Kong’s most vocal China critic. Lai was sentenced to 20 years in jail in February on two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and one count of publishing seditious materials.

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“Jimmy Lai – he caused lots of turmoil for China. He tried to do the right thing. He wasn’t successful, went to jail, and people would like him out, and I’d like to see him get out too. So I’ll bring him up again,” Trump said, adding he has also previously brought up Lai’s case ‌with China.

Asked about Lai, Beijing’s Guo ⁠said Hong Kong affairs were an internal matter for China.

“China’s central government supports Hong Kong judicial organs in performing their duties according to law,” the spokesperson added on Tuesday.

Lai’s case had sparked global concerns over the national security clampdown in Hong Kong, in part reflecting his prominence as ‌founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper. Some foreign governments and international rights groups had criticised the impact of the security law in Hong Kong. Trump also said he would bring up the case of ​Zion Church founder, Pastor Jin Mingri, who was arrested late last year.

The crackdown on Zion Church came after ​new rules from China’s top religion regulator banned unauthorised online preaching or religious training by clergy, as well as “foreign collusion.” – Reuters