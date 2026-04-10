Kamala Harris says she might run for president again in 2028

Kamala Harris, when asked if she was going to run for president in 2028, said: 'I'm thinking about it.' Photograph: Angelina Katsanis/AP

Former vice-president Kamala Harris, who was ‌the Democratic Party’s nominee for the presidency in 2024, said on Friday ‌she was considering running for president again in 2028.

Harris, making an appearance ​at a meeting of the National Action Network, a civil rights organisation founded by Rev Al Sharpton, was asked by Sharpton if she was ​going to run again.

“I might, I might. I’m thinking about it, I’m ⁠thinking about it,” Harris said, as the crowd at the ‌New ‌York ​City event cheered in response.

Harris said she would consider a run in the context ⁠of who, in 2028, ​could do the best job ​as president “for the American people”.

Harris, who served as vice-president ‌under president Joe Biden, lost her ​2024 presidential bid to president Donald Trump, who won both ⁠the popular vote and ⁠the Electoral ​College. Harris had served as a US senator and as attorney general of California, among other offices. Harris made an unsuccessful run to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee in 2020.

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A run in 2028 for Harris could face challenges among voters who have indicated ‌in polling that ⁠they want to see new leaders for the Democratic Party following Harris’s loss to Trump.

The National Action ‌Network convention drew several potential Democratic candidates, including Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro, former transportation ​secretary Pete Buttigieg and Illinois governor JB ​Pritzker, among others.

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