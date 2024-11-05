US election live updates: Trump casts ballot in Florida as millions vote for next president

Key reads

If you’re looking for some company on election night, Democrats Abroad Ireland are hosting an election watch party at the Arlington Hotel, on Bachelor’s Walk in Dublin’s city centre. The event kicks off at 10pm, and will run right through the night – you’ll probably have a good idea of who’s going to be the 47th president by the time they kick you out at 7am.

Our videographer Enda O’Dowd is in New York and he has been speaking to voters.

From mid-morning New York time Donald Trump fans started arriving outside Trump Tower in anticipation of a night of celebrations. Elsewhere in the city the mood was anxious among voters not only to the outcome of tonight’s election but whether the results would be accepted by the former president and his supporters. - Enda O’Dowd

Trump fans arrived early on polling day at Trump Tower including Boris who just finished a road trip across America in his Cybertruck. Video: Enda O'Dowd

Voters in the US will also decide the make up of the Senate and the House of Representatives in today’s ballot.

Republicans currently control the House with 220 representatives to 212 Democrats, while the Democrats have the upper hand in the Senate with 51 seats (including four independents who caucus with them), to 49. All 435 seats are up for grabs in the House, while 34 are in play in the Senate.

Intelligence agencies warn of foreign interference threats

Federal officials are bracing for an increase in efforts by foreign adversaries to undermine the US elections but said they had not seen any national-level threats so far.

On Monday night, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the FBI and intelligence agencies issued an unusual warning that adversaries, led by Russia, were conducting additional influence operations.

On Tuesday, Cait Conley, a senior official with the cybersecurity agency, told the New York Times she expected an increase in the “scope and scale” of the influence efforts.

“Adversaries have taken lessons learned from previous cycles to understand which narratives would be most effective,” she said. – New York Times

Trump and Harris cast their ballots

Voters are going to the polls across the US and the two candidates have already cast their ballots.

Donald Trump voted in Palm Beach, Florida, near his Mar-a-Lago club, and said afterwards that he was feeling “very confident”.

“It looks like Republicans have shown up in force,” the 78-year-old told reporters, wearing a red Make America Great Again baseball cap.

Kamala Harris cast her vote by mail ballot to California. - PA

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump depart after casting their votes in Palm Beach, Florida. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A tight and fiercely contested battle is approaching the end as the remaining voters across 50 states record their preference into the ballot box, with results set to start rolling in through the night.

The first of those results can be expected at around 11pm Irish time when the polls close in Indiana and Kentucky – both solidly Republican states so expect no surprises there.

The first swing state to announce results is likely to be Georgia at around midnight Irish time with the biggest block of results likely to come in around an hour later. For more on what time you can expect results and how the US election system works, read Hugh Linehan’s US election night guide.

Our Washington correspondent Keith Duggan, as well as reporter Steven Carroll and videographer Enda O’Dowd, will be sending updates from the ground overnight in what could be a drawn-out process before a winner is declared.

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2024 US election as Americans decide whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris will become their 47th president.

A race that was originally due to see Joe Biden battle Trump for a second term in the White House has taken numerous twists and turns over the summer months and into autumn and now sees Harris aiming to become the first woman president of the United States.

Along the way Trump has survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, seen another attempt thwarted by the Secret Service, claimed that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio are stealing and eating people’s pet cats and dogs, filled Madison Square Garden for a rally at which comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage” and hit out at a poll that showed Iowa – thought to be a solidly Republican state – leaning towards Harris in the final days of the election.

Both sides claim that democracy is on the ballot paper and if the other side wins this could be the last presidential election in the US. As the months slipped by the debate has become more divided and bitter, leading to a feeling of angst across the country as election day looms.

Our Washington correspondent Keith Duggan has been across it all and on Saturday wrote this piece about just what is at stake today.