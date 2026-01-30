Trump preparing to nominate Kevin Warsh as Federal Reserve chairman

Donald Trump has relentlessly criticised Jay Powell for not bowing to his demands to cut interest rates. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP

Donald Trump is preparing to nominate former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh to replace Jerome Powell as chairman of the world’s most important central bank, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The US president said at a Kennedy Center event in Washington on Thursday that he would announce his candidate to lead the Fed “tomorrow morning”.

“A lot of people think that this is somebody that could have been there a few years ago,” the president said. “It’s going to be somebody that is very respected, somebody that’s known to everybody in the financial world.”

Mr Warsh interviewed for the job in 2017. It eventually went to Mr Powell, whose term as chairman expires in May.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment. The president’s apparent preferences for Fed chairman have swung back and forth in recent weeks and could yet change before a formal announcement.

The dollar strengthened and gold fell on Friday in Asia as markets reacted to the expected choice. “Warsh is a more orthodox pick for Fed chair by President Trump and knee-jerk market reactions appear to reflect this,” said Bill Campbell, portfolio manager at DoubleLine.

Gold prices were down 2.7 per cent to $5,230 (€4,356) a troy ounce while the dollar edged up 0.3 per cent against a basket of its key trading partners.

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. Futures for the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4 per cent.

Treasury yields rose slightly while prices for bitcoin slipped 1.6 per cent to $83,021 a token.

Mr Warsh – who was the youngest Fed governor ever when he joined the central bank in 2006 – is known for his connections on Wall Street and in Washington policymaking circles.

While he has a long-standing relationship with the president, some viewed his hawkish stance during his time at the Fed as a big obstacle to winning Mr Trump’s trust.

Mr Warsh, who has advocated for “regime change” at the central bank, has said the Fed should reduce the size of its vast balance sheet – something treasury secretary Scott Bessent also supports.

His nomination as Fed chairman would represent a more conventional pick after months of deliberations at the White House. He is a figure familiar in traditional Republican economic and financial circles predating Mr Trump’s rise to power.

Mr Warsh’s odds on prediction market Polymarket surged to 95 per cent on Thursday evening after Trump’s remarks. Odds on Rick Rieder, the BlackRock executive who was widely seen as Mr Warsh’s chief rival to secure Mr Trump’s nomination, fell to 3 per cent.

Fed governor Christopher Waller and White House economist Kevin Hassett are also in the running.

Mr Trump’s decision would end one of the most contentious races for the top Fed job in recent memory. It comes at a time when he has relentlessly criticised Mr Powell for not bowing to his demands to cut interest rates, with the president referring to him on Thursday as a “moron” who was hurting the US’s economic prospects.

The Fed held borrowing costs at a range of 3.5 per cent to 3.75 per cent on Wednesday, following three quarter-point cuts last year.

Mr Trump posted on Truth Social that Mr Powell had “absolutely no reason” to keep interest rates high.

“We should have a substantially lower rate now that even this moron admits inflation is no longer a problem or threat,” the president said. “He is costing America Hundreds of Billions of Dollar a year in totally unnecessary and uncalled for INTEREST EXPENSE.”

Mr Trump, who wants borrowing costs to fall to about 1 per cent, has said any candidate who gets the job must be willing to slash rates.

Mr Trump, who has on several occasions claimed an announcement was imminent, earlier on Thursday had said he expected to name his pick next week.

The president’s repeated attacks on the Fed have raised alarm in financial markets about the independence of the central bank.

The odds for Mr Hassett, a close ally of the president, collapsed amid anger in the Senate over the White House’s launch of a criminal investigation into Mr Powell’s testimony to Congress about a renovation of the Fed’s headquarters that is $700 million over budget.

Mr Powell said the department of justice’s decision to serve him with grand jury subpoenas was “a pretext” aimed at pressing the central bank into making more rate cuts. The Fed has defended his testimony.

Some Republican senators, led by North Carolina’s Thom Tillis, threatened to block Mr Trump’s pick – who needs to be confirmed by a Senate majority – unless the probe was dropped. - Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026