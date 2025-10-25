‘I am not done’: Kamala Harris suggests she may run for US president again

Kamala Harris says she is not done with politics and strongly suggested that she is considering another bid for president in a new interview.

In an interview scheduled to air on the BBC on Sunday morning, the former US vice-president said she would “possibly” be the next president, making the clearest suggestion to date that she will make another run for the White House in 2028 despite lagging far behind in the polls.

Ms Harris insisted that she had not yet made a decision, but that she was confident that there will eventually be a woman in the White House and her political career is not over.

“I am not done,” she told the BBC. “I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it’s in my bones.”

Ms Harris dismissed polls that place her as an outsider to win a place on the Democratic ticket – currently ranking behind even Hollywood actor Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

“If I listened to polls I would have not run for my first office, or my second office – and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here,” she said.

In the interview on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, the UK’s prime weekend political show, Ms Harris says the warnings she made on the campaign trail about Donald Trump behaving as a fascist and authoritarian have been proved right. She lambasted her former rival as a “tyrant” with “thin skin” who is weaponising the justice system.

Ms Harris pointed to the suspension of late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel by ABC after he joked about Republican reaction to the killing of rightwing political activist Charlie Kirk. Mr Kimmel’s ousting was celebrated by Mr Trump, and came after a Trump-appointed regulator threatened ABC.

“He said he would weaponise the Department of Justice – and he has done exactly that ... His skin is so thin he couldn’t endure criticism from a joke, and attempted to shut down an entire media organisation in the process,” she said.

Ms Harris also slammed business leaders and institutions in the US whom she accuses of submitting to Trump’s tyrannical demands: “There are many ... that have capitulated since day one, who are bending the knee at the foot of a tyrant, I believe for many reasons, including they want to be next to power, because they want to perhaps have a merger approved or avoid an investigation.”

In a response to the BBC, a White House spokesperson said: “When Kamala Harris lost the election in a landslide, she should’ve taken the hint – the American people don’t care about her absurd lies.”

Harris is on an international book tour promoting 107 Days, her account of her abbreviated 2024 presidential run which began only after former president Joe Biden withdrew from the race following months of speculation about his cognitive decline.

She blames the election loss on the unprecedented short campaign, but questions about her communication style, authenticity and failure to connect with working-class voters remain unanswered.

Ms Harris – and the Democratic Party more broadly – have also failed to fully acknowledge the role Mr Biden’s unchecked and uncritical support of what the United Nations has described as Israel’s “genocidal” war on Gaza played in alienating voters. – Guardian