Three injured in shooting at immigration facility in Dallas, local media reports

‘Preliminary information is a possible sniper,’ Ice acting director says

A federal law enforcement agent confronts protestors outside an immigration processing centre in Broadview, Illinois. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Wed Sept 24 2025 - 14:29

Three people were wounded in a shooting on Wednesday at a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) office in Dallas, local media reported.

Police responded to the facility in northwest Dallas at about 7.30am local time.

Department of Homeland security secretary Kristi Noem said in an X post that there were multiple injuries and fatalities and that the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I’m praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families,” US vice president JD Vance wrote on X, replying to Ms Noem.

An individual with a weapon was found dead on the roof of a nearby building, local ABC affiliate WFAA reported, citing sources.

“Preliminary information is a possible sniper,” Ice acting director Todd Lyons told CNN.

Some media accounts said the victims were in critical condition.

A spokesperson for Ice did not immediately respond to inquiries. The Dallas Police also did not immediately return calls or emails seeking comment. – Reuters

