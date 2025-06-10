US health secretary Kennedy guts vaccine advisory committee

US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr: has removed all 17 members of an advisory committee on immunisation to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, arguing that the move would restore the public’s trust in vaccines. Photograph: Pete Kiehart/The New York Times

US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has fired all 17 members of a panel of vaccine experts and is in the process of replacing them, his department said on Monday, drawing protest from many scientists.

The move is the most far-reaching in a series of actions by Mr Kennedy, a long-time vaccine sceptic, to reshape US regulation of vaccines, food and medicine.

Scientists and experts said the changes to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisory panel, which recommends how vaccines are used and by whom, would undermine public confidence in health agencies.

Mr Kennedy promised the move would raise public confidence.

“Today we are prioritising the restoration of public trust above any specific pro- or anti-vaccine agenda,” he said in a statement.

Mr Kennedy has for years sowed doubt about the safety and efficacy of vaccines, but he pledged to maintain the country’s existing vaccine standards to secure his appointment in US president Donald Trump’s administration.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is overseen by his department, has approved a number of vaccines during his tenure despite concerns over his stances. Even so, at least one senior Republican member of Congress expressed doubts about the changes in the panel.

Mr Kennedy said the advisory panel is rife with conflicts and has never turned down a vaccine, even though the decision to approve vaccines rests with the FDA.

“That’s a tragedy,” said former FDA chief scientist Jesse Goodman. “This is a highly professional group of scientists and physicians and others ... It’s the kind of political meddling that will reduce confidence rather than increase confidence.”

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America called Mr Kennedy’s action concerning for public health.

“Upending the [panel’s] membership increases uncertainty and vaccine scepticism, undermining the health gains achieved through vaccination,” the industry body said in a statement.

Shares of vaccine makers Moderna and BioNTech fell more than 1 per cent, while Pfizer was down marginally in extended trading on Monday.

Mr Kennedy said most panel members receive funding from drug companies, although members are required to declare any potential or perceived conflicts of interest that arise in the course of their tenure and any relevant business interests, positions of authority or other connections with organisations relevant to the committee’s work.

Mr Kennedy provided no specific evidence of industry conflicts of interest among departing panel members.

All 17 panel members were appointed under former president Joe Biden’s administration, including 13 in 2024. Without their removal, the Trump administration would not have been able to choose a majority of the committee until 2028. – Reuters