Cliona Ward, Irish green card holder held in US detention centre, to be released

Cliona Ward is set to be released from detention in the US on Wednesday

Cliona Ward, the US green card holder who was arrested and imprisoned in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centre, is to be released after her preliminary hearing took place in Tacoma, near Seattle, on Wednesday morning.

It is understood that she is awaiting additional details before her release, when she is expected to return home to California.

Ms Ward (54) was transferred to the private detention facility after returning to San Francisco following a visit to see her gravely ill father in Co Cork in April.

She was arrested after reporting, as requested, to an immigration facility with documents proving that records for decades old drug and motor vehicle convictions had been expunged. However, she was informed that those expungements, while valid at state level, did not apply at federal level.

Ms Ward moved to California at the age of 12 and has made numerous trips abroad since without any issue.

Family, friends and union colleagues of Ms Ward’s had gathered for an early morning rally an hour before the hearing, which was scheduled for 8.30am, local time, on Wednesday.

Her sister, Orla Holladay, told the gathering Ms Ward was a “humble, private and gentle” person who is “the primary caretaker for her chronically ill son, Malachi. Today I speak for my sister but also speak for all of the men and women who are unlawfully imprisoned in these for-profit organisations – and the innocent children who are caught in the ugly crossfire.”

A spokesperson for the Services Employees International Union, which represents workers in healthcare, property services and airport sectors across the United States, and of which Ms Ward is a member, outlined their reasons as to why the charges against her should be dismissed.

Almost half of the union’s 500,000 strong membership are immigrants and many of those are on temporary protected status.

“We believe that Cliona’s detention is not only cruel and unjust but also represents a failure in our cruel, inhumane and broken immigration system,” said the spokesperson.

“We are determined to fight back against her unjust detention because there are no winners if Cliona is ultimately deported. A son will lose his mother and caregiver; a family will lose will a loving daughter and sister and an employer will lose an essential homecare giver at a time when people like Cliona are crucial in these roles. And a community will lose a valuable member of society.”