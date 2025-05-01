Trump national security adviser Mike Waltz to step down after group chat scandal, say US reports

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz has stepped down from the role according to reports. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

US president Donald Trump‘s national security adviser, Mike Waltz, and one of his top deputies are stepping down, according to US media reports.

CBS News said Mr Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong, will be leaving their posts. The report cited several people familiar with the matter. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Waltz had come under fire in the weeks since he acknowledged inadvertently adding Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg to a Signal chat group set up to discuss pending attacks on Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The incident is one of a number involving senior administration officials and alleged security breaches.

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth had an unsecured internet connection set up in his Pentagon office so that he could bypass government security protocols and use the Signal messaging app on a personal computer, the Associated Press previously reported.

Mr Hegseth had shared sensitive operational information about strikes on Houthi rebels on a private Signal group chat he set up himself to communicate with his wife, brother, personal lawyer and nine associates, the New York Times reported.−Bloomberg