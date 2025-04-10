Trump tariffs latest: Pause sees stock markets surge but 125% measure against China takes effect

Main Points

Donald Trump abruptly cut US tariffs to 10% for 90 days – except for China, which is hit with 125%

The move followed sell-off of US Treasury bonds which threatened to increase the cost of borrowing

China’s countermeasures have taken effect, raising tariffs to 84%, yuan weakens to lowest level since 2007

Markets elsewhere in Asia have continued to react positively on Thursday morning

World governments which were facing higher export tariffs welcomed Trump’s pause, but many are still affected by sector-based tariffs

Tánaiste Simon Harris said following a meeting with US secretary of commerce Howard Lutnick that the pause would offer more space for negotiation but flagged that the pharma sector is one of five sectors to be targeted

Speaking in the Oval Office US president Donald Trump said his government "will put tariffs on the pharmaceutical companies and they're going to come back."

In markets news, global shares surged and a manic bond selloff stabilised on Thursday after Donald Trump said he would temporarily lower the hefty duties he had just imposed on dozens of countries.

However, the sharp overnight rally in US stocks and the dollar lost steam as a trade war between the United States and China ratcheted up, with investors also perplexed over the flip-flopping of the Trump administration’s tariff plans.

Following a days-long market rout that erased trillions of dollars from global stocks and jolted US Treasury bonds and the dollar, Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day pause on many of his new tariffs in a shock reversal.

That pushed European futures up sharply in the Asian session, with EUROSTOXX 50 futures and DAX futures climbing nearly 8 per cent each, while FTSE futures gained 5.4 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei similarly advanced more than 8 per cent.

But Wall Street took a breather after a towering rally overnight, as investors struggled to come to terms with the US administration’s economic policies. - Reuters

Ciara O’Brien writes: It has been a rollercoaster few days for the markets as US president Donald Trump announced plans for reciprocal tariffs on most countries – and then hit pause for 90 days.

The one exception is China, which is facing tariffs of more than 100 per cent as the US ratchets up the trade war. The country has imposed its own 84 per cent tariffs on US imports coming into the country, and tensions between the economic superpowers remain high.

The rest of the world is in damage control mode. Asian markets saw their biggest jump in more than two years following the announcement, and European equity futures surged.

Investors may be breathing a sigh of relief for now, but with trade relations in such a volatile state, that may not last for long.

Pharma tariffs

Last night, Mr Trump said he would go ahead with pharma tariffs to get companies to relocate to the US, though Tánaiste Simon Harris said he hopes the 90-day period would give a chance to negotiate on this, writes Pat Leahy.

Speaking in Washington, DC, last night after a meeting with US secretary of commerce Howard Lutnick, Mr Harris said lower tariffs would come as a relief to Irish exporters but that further contacts between Washington and Brussels were needed to clarify this.

He said he told Mr Lutnick what was needed was “substantive and meaningful engagement” between Europe and the US “because if we have seen anything in the last few days it is the turmoil and uncertainty the tariffs have brought”.

He said Mr Lutnick told him Mr Trump had “five sectors that he wants to take action in relation to tariffs and pharma is one of them”.

“I certainly made the point that actually Europe and Ireland is not the challenge here: that we actually have an opportunity to collaborate in a way that is good for the US, good for Ireland, good for the EU.”

Trump’s U-turn on tariffs fails to reassure markets and trading partners

US president Donald Trump announced a 90-day ceasefire in the worsening global trade war last night, but deep uncertainty continues to spook the global economy, financial markets and America’s trading partners after the sudden move, writes Keith Duggan

After repeatedly insisting there would be no change in his tariff policy, Mr Trump blinked last night when he dramatically cut tariffs on all countries to 10 per cent for 90 days – except for China, which has been hit with 125 per cent tariffs immediately.

After days of massive losses on the stock markets since the tariffs were announced last week, the pressure on the Trump administration intensified yesterday with a sell-off of US Treasury bonds which threatened to increase the cost of US government borrowing and put the country’s ability to finance its massive deficits in doubt.

The trend caused significant disquiet among market analysts, who warned of potentially catastrophic consequences for the global financial system if there was a mass sell-off of US Treasuries – which some market watchers feared was already under way.

After a bullish speech to Republicans in Washington, DC, on Tuesday evening, Mr Trump continued to insist he was not for turning and promised that more tariffs on pharmaceuticals would soon follow.

But as markets wobbled again on Wednesday morning, Mr Trump made what appeared to be efforts to restore some confidence in a series of social-media posts.

“BE COOL! Everything is going to work out well,” he posted in midmorning as global financial markets continued to show signs of turmoil. “The USA will be bigger and better than ever before!”

A few minutes later he added: “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!”

But the president’s exhortations failed to reassure markets and as the day went on there were increasing worries about the bond market, traditionally a safe haven for investors in times of turmoil on the markets, as the trade war seemed set to worsen.

China imposed 84 per cent tariffs on US goods in return for US tariffs of more than 100 per cent on Chinese imports. In Brussels, European Union member states voted to begin retaliating against the US tariffs after they came into effect on European imports yesterday morning.

Yesterday evening Mr Trump announced an abrupt U-turn in a lengthy social media post.

Mr Trump said he would implement a “90-day pause”, reducing the tariffs announced last week to 10 per cent. This means the 20 per cent tariff on Irish and other EU goods has been paused for now and will stand at 10 per cent.

He said this applied to countries that “have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States”.

The EU’s retaliatory tariffs have not yet come into effect.

But Mr Trump also said he would raise the tariff on Chinese goods to 125 per cent “effective immediately” – intensifying the conflict between the world’s two most powerful economies and setting the stage for further uncertainty as other countries decide how to react.