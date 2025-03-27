US judge orders Signal chat on Houthi attack plans to be preserved

The order by the federal judge regarding the Signal chats applied to top administration officials, including US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Time)

A federal judge in Washington on Thursday ordered several Trump administration officials who participated in a Signal group chat discussing the details of a pending attack in Yemen to preserve all of the messages they exchanged on the app from March 11th-15th.

The decision by the judge, James E Boasberg, came in response to a lawsuit filed this week by a non-profit watchdog group American Oversight, accusing Trump’s national security team of violating federal records laws by using Signal – an encrypted commercial communications platform – to chat about the attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The order by Boasberg, who sits in US District Court in Washington, applied to top administration officials, including Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Waltz; Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth; Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence; and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

At a hearing in US District Court in Washington, Boasberg made clear that he had issued his order to be sure that none of the Signal messages were lost, not because he had made a finding that administration officials did anything wrong.

READ MORE

American Oversight, which often seeks to pry loose information from the government under the Freedom of Information Act, has accused the administration officials of violating the Federal Records Act, which requires official communications by agency officials to be preserved.

The revelation that top Trump administration officials not only discussed a pending military strike on Signal but also inadvertently invited a journalist, Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, into the chat, has shocked the national security establishment. The lawsuit filed by American Oversight was in some sense a preemptive measure to ensure that the full record of what was said on the group chat was not deleted.

The Justice Department, in a filing Thursday afternoon, said that one of the participants in the group chat, Scott Bessent, the treasury secretary, had already turned over the version of the messages that was on his phone.

In the same filing, a lawyer at the Pentagon asserted that he had requested a full copy of the chat from Hegseth, but it remained unclear whether it had been turned over.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

2025 The New York Times Company