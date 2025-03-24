Atlantic magazine editor says he was added to Trump advisers’ text group on bombing Houthis

The Atlantic magazine’s top editor said he was added to a text group in which top US officials discussed plans to bomb the Houthi militia in Yemen, an extraordinary breach of security from an administration that has repeatedly vowed to clamp down on leaks.

Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg recounted in a 3,500-word story published on Monday how he got a connection request on the Signal messaging app from someone identified as Michael Waltz. He initially believed the request was fake, but came to realise the account belonging to the US national security adviser was genuine after the group discussed detailed — and possibly classified — plans for an attack on the Houthis.

The messages offer unparalleled insight into the administration’s thinking around the Houthis as well as internal power dynamics, given they feature a debate among the principals, including vice-president JD Vance, who revealed to the group his initial opposition to the strikes. At one point, Mr Vance offered gentle criticism of Mr Trump’s plans.

“I am not sure the president is aware how inconsistent this is with his message on Europe right now,” a message from a number believed to be Mr Vance’s said. “There’s a further risk that we see a moderate to severe spike in oil prices.”

But that line of reasoning was shut down from an account labelled “SM” — apparently White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller – who wrote: “As I heard it, the president was clear: green light, but we soon make clear to Egypt and Europe what we expect in return.”

Senior members of Mr Trump’s cabinet were also in the group, including defence secretary Pete Hegseth, secretary of state Marco Rubio, treasury secretary Scott Bessent, director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and John Ratcliffe, the director of the CIA.

In a statement, White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said the message thread “appears to be authentic, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain”.

Rather than acknowledging any breach, however, Mr Hughes said the chain showed “deep and thoughtful policy co-ordination between senior officials”, and said its contents appeared not to have put anyone in danger.

“The ongoing success of the Houthi operation demonstrates that there were no threats to our service members or our national security,” he wrote.

The messages nonetheless amount to a near-unprecedented violation of operational security from officials who have in recent days pledged to crack down on leaks to the media as threats to national security.

On Friday, the Pentagon announced it would start a investigation of leaks after Elon Musk called for the prosecution of any defence department officials spreading “maliciously false information” about his dealings with the military.

In the Signal chat, according to Mr Goldberg, it was Mr Hegseth who shared a post that featured “operational details of forthcoming strikes on Yemen, including information about targets, weapons the US would be deploying, and attack sequencing”.

The text messages also raise other questions. The owner of the group, apparently Mr Waltz, set the messages to disappear after several days, an apparent violation of laws meant to preserve government records.

In the end, the strikes just over a week ago saw the US unleash a fresh barrage of missiles against the Houthis, an Iran-backed group that has crippled shipping in the Red Sea with attacks on commercial vessels in the wake of Hamas’s October 7th, 2023 attack on Israel.

The messages also showed officials at ease with messaging lingo, texting fist-bump and fire emojis after the attacks had been mounted. - Bloomberg