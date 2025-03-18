US chief justice criticises Trump’s threat to impeach judges

US chief justice John Roberts said on Tuesday that Donald Trump’s threat to impeach federal judges was “not an appropriate response” to disagreements about their rulings.

“For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision,” justice Roberts said in statement. “The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”

The chief justice’s intervention came shortly after the US president criticised a federal judge who attempted to block the deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador.

“This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Mr Trump added: “This Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, was not elected President – He didn’t WIN the popular VOTE (by a lot!).”

The rare public rebuke from the most senior judge on the US’s top court underscores the mounting tensions between the Trump administration and the judicial branch of government.

Federal judges have initiated a slew of temporary restraining orders against Mr Trump’s actions on everything from immigration to sacking of government workers.

