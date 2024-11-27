Trump team says cabinet picks targeted by bomb threats

Some of US president-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees were harassed by bomb threats and hoax phone calls, his transition team said Wednesday.

“Last night and this morning, several of president Trump’s Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, un-American threats to their lives and those who live with them,” transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

“These attacks ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting.’ In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action,” she added.

Swatting is a form of harassment in which a caller falsely reports a dangerous incident to law enforcement in hopes of provoking an armed police response.

The office of US House representative Elise Stefanik of New York, Mr Trump’s pick to be US ambassador to the United Nations, said she was one of the nominees who had been targeted by a bomb threat.

“This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their three year old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence,” according to the statement. “New York state, County law enforcement, and US Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism.”

Brooke Rollins, Mr Trump’s pick to run the US department of agriculture, in a post on X said that she also learned this morning that “a threat was issued against our home and family.” She praised police in Fort Worth, Texas, and said her family was “unharmed and quickly returned home.”

The FBI in a statement Wednesday said it is “aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees.” The agency said it takes potential threats seriously, is working with law enforcement partners and encouraged people with any information to report it.

The Trump transition team did not respond to a request for additional details on which nominees were targeted by the harassment campaign.

Ms Leavitt said Mr Trump and his team remained focused on their work and that “dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us”. – Bloomberg