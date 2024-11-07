Joe Biden urges Americans to ‘bring down’ temperature, says there will be peaceful transition to Trump

US president Joe Biden has said there would be a peaceful transition of power after Republican Donald Trump won the US presidential election and urged Americans to “bring down” the temperature.
“You can’t love your country only when you win. You can’t love your neighbour only when you agree. Something to hope we can do, no matter who you voted for, is see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans. Bring down the temperature,” he said in a Rose Garden address at the White House.
“I also hope we can lay to rest a question about the integrity of the American electoral system. It is honest, it is fair and it is transparent. It can be trusted, win or lose.”
As he wrapped up his speech, Mr Biden directed a few words at his fellow Democrats, who on Tuesday saw their candidate Kamala Harris defeated and their representatives lose control of the Senate. “I know it’s a difficult time. You’re hurting. I hear you and I see you, but don’t forget, don’t forget all that we accomplished. It’s been a historic presidency, not because I’m president, because what we’ve done, what you’ve done,” he said.
He then appeared to defend his own policies, saying: “Much of the work we’ve done is already being felt by the American people, but the vast majority of it will not be felt … over the next 10 years … We have legislation we passed that’s just only now, just really kicking in. We’re going to see over a trillion dollars’ worth of infrastructure work done, changing people’s lives in rural communities and communities that are in real difficulty.”
However, Mr Trump and his Republican allies in Congress could vote to undo the incumbent’s legislative accomplishments – something the Democratic president nodded to. “The road ahead is clear, assuming we sustain it,” he said. – Reuters/Guardian
