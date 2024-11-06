Republicans seize control of US Senate after flipping Democratic seats

US election: House speaker Mike Johnson greets the crowd at his election night event in Shreveport, Louisiana. Photograph: Emily Kask/The New York Times)

Republicans have seized control of the US Senate in the US election after flipping Democratic-held seats, wresting away the majority for the first time in four years.

The unexpected battleground of Nebraska pushed Republicans over the top. Incumbent senator Deb Fischer brushed back a surprisingly strong challenge from independent newcomer Dan Osborn.

Democrats watched their efforts to salvage their slim majority slip out of reach as tallies rolled in across a map that favoured Republicans.

Early in the night, Republicans flipped one seat in West Virginia, with the election of Jim Justice, who easily replaced retiring senator Joe Manchin.

Democratic efforts to oust firebrand Republicans Ted Cruz of Texas and Rick Scott of Florida collapsed.

Control of the US House of Representatives remained unclear, with many of the most competitive races still uncalled.

Republicans had made progress as the first results in the battle for the House were announced. Earlier this morning, Republicans were ahead 119 to 82, according to the Associated Press.

All 435 members of the House face re-election, as Republicans sought to expand their narrow majority after two chaotic years in power.

Republican House speaker Mike Johnson was re-elected to a fifth term in the House, and is seen as likely to continue his leadership role if the Republicans are able to keep control of the chamber.

Without control of the House, the winner of the presidential race – whether it be Kamala Harris or Donald Trump – will face significant hurdles in implementing a legislative agenda. Election forecasts suggest either party could end up with a majority of just a few seats, which could recreate some of the problems of the 118th Congress.

In 2022, the “red wave” that Republicans had promised failed to materialise, leaving the party with a House majority of just four seats at the start of 2023. That tight margin allowed a small group of hard-right Republicans to wreak havoc on the speakership race, forcing Kevin McCarthy to endure 15 rounds of voting before capturing the gavel.

US election: Supporters attend an election night event for Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, DC. Photograph: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

But just nine months later, Mr McCarthy was ousted from the speaker’s chair following a revolt staged by eight members of his own conference. His removal kicked off weeks of chaos, with the House at a complete standstill until Mr Johnson, then a relatively unknown lawmaker, was elected to lead the chamber.

In recent months, Republicans have had to pitch themselves to voters for another two years in power after overseeing the most unproductive Congress in decades. Democrats have attempted to capitalise on Republicans’ legislative record as they look to rebuild a majority in the House, warning voters about the dangers of continuing the “dysfunction” in Congress.

Regardless of who wins a House majority, the new Congress will immediately face a highly consequential task when members are seated in January: certifying the results of the presidential election.

In 2020, Trump supporters infamously attacked the Capitol in an unsuccessful effort to disrupt the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s victory, and lawmakers have sparked concern about the possibility of similar political violence after election day. – Guardian