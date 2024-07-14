Panel: US leaders who were killed or survived assassination attempts

US president Ronald Reagan is pushed into his limousine by Secret Service agents after being shot outside a Washington hotel in March 1981. Photograph: Ron Edmonds/AP

Donald Trump was shot by a gunman during a campaign rally on Saturday in what the FBI called an attempted assassination of the former US president, who survived the attack and appeared to have a wounded ear.

Below is a list of other previous attempts on the lives of American leaders, successful or not.

ASSASSINATIONS

Four US presidents were assassinated while in office.

Abraham Lincoln Killed in 1865 by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, DC.

James Garfield Shot in 1881 in Washington, DC at a train station, and died of his wounds 2½ months later.

William McKinley Assassinated in 1901 by an anarchist in Buffalo, New York.

John F Kennedy Lee Harvey Oswald shot Kennedy in 1963 in Dallas, Texas as the president rode in a motorcade.

LEADERS WHO SURVIVED ASSASSINATION ATTEMPTS

Three presidents were wounded but survived assassination attempts while in office or afterwards.

Donald Trump The Republican candidate had just started a campaign speech in Pennsylvania on Saturday when shots rang out. A bullet appeared to have grazed his ear, which was bleeding. He was rushed by security officials to a black SUV.

Ronald Reagan He was shot in 1981 outside the Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC but survived the attack. Reagan was wounded when one of the bullets ricocheted off a limousine and struck him under the left armpit.

Gerald Ford Survived two attempts on his life in less than three weeks in 1975 without being hurt.

Theodore Roosevelt He was shot in the chest in 1912 while campaigning for elections in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and survived.

ASSASSINATION ATTEMPTS ON OTHER US LEADERS

Robert F Kennedy A US presidential candidate, Kennedy was assassinated in 1968 at the age of 42 by a gunman in the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

George C Wallace The Alabama governor was shot in 1982 and became paralysed from the waist down.

– Reuters

