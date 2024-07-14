Donald Trump assassination attempt: A bird’s eye view graphic

Former US president Donald Trump pumped his fist in a show of defiance after being hit on the ear by a bullet during an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Photograph: Gene J Puskar/AP

Former US president Donald Trump was injured in an attempted assassination during an election campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The below map shows the layout of the field where the rally was taking place, including where Mr Trump was standing at the time of the incident and where the suspect’s body was found.

The site of the Trump rally where shots were fired.