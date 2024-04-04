Donald Trump’s bid to delay hush-money trial denied by New York judge

Donald Trump's bid to delay his trial on charges stemming from hush money paid to Stormy Daniels has failed. Photograph: Mike Roemer/AP

A New York judge on Wednesday denied Donald Trump’s bid to delay his trial on charges stemming from hush money paid to Stormy Daniels until the US supreme court reviews his claim to presidential immunity in a separate criminal case.

The case in Manhattan in front of Judge Juan Merchan is scheduled to begin on April 15th.

Judge Merchan deemed the former president’s request untimely, ruling that his lawyers had myriad opportunities to raise the immunity issue before they finally did so in a March 7th court filing.

Lawyers for the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2020 presidential election had asked to adjourn the New York trial indefinitely until Trump’s immunity claim in his Washington DC election interference federal criminal case is resolved.

Judge Merchan previously chided Mr Trump’s lawyers for missing a filing deadline, waiting until two and a half weeks before jury selection to raise the immunity issue and failing to “explain the reason for the late filing”.

Mr Trump contends he is immune from prosecution for conduct alleged to have involved official acts during his tenure in office. His lawyers argue that some of the evidence and alleged acts in the hush-money case overlap with his time in the White House, and constitute official acts.

Jury selection in the first criminal trial of a former US president is scheduled to begin on April 15th. Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up his former lawyer Michael Cohen’s $130,000 hush-money payment to the adult film star Stormy Daniels for her silence before the 2016 election about a sexual encounter she says she had with Mr Trump.

Two days ago, Judge Merchan expanded a gag order against Mr Trump, preventing the former president from making inflammatory comments about the judge’s family members, after they became the target of Mr Trump’s personal attacks.

The new protective order continues to allow Mr Trump to rail against the judge and the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, who charged Trump last year with falsifying records to cover up a sex scandal before the 2016 election.

But Trump is now expressly prohibited from assailing the family members of any lawyers or court staff involved in the case, as well as family members of the judge and the district attorney, the New York judge wrote in the revised order. – Guardian