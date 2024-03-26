Baltimore bridge collapse: vehicles fall into water after cargo ship strike

The Francis Scott Key Bridge, in Baltimore, Maryland, collapsed after it was hit by a cargo ship. A search is under way for at least seven people.

A portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, collapsed after a container ship struck it early on Tuesday morning, causing multiple vehicles to fall into the water.

Authorities and rescue crews say they are working to rescue at least seven people.

Around 1.30am, the Singapore-flagged ship Dali crashed into the bridge, catching on fire before sinking.

According to a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, the crash caused multiple vehicles to fall into the water below.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said: “All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured.”

Baltimore officials posted that emergency personnel were responding and rescue efforts were under way.

Emergency responders were searching for at least seven people believed to be in the water, Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, said.

He said agencies received 911 calls around 1.30am reporting a vessel travelling outbound from Baltimore that had struck a column on the bridge, causing it to collapse. Multiple vehicles were on the bridge at the time.

Mr Cartwright said: “Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people.” He said it is too early to know how many people were affected but called the collapse a “developing mass casualty event”.

Mr Cartwright said it appears there are “some cargo or retainers hanging from the bridge”, creating unsafe and unstable conditions, and that emergency responders are operating cautiously as a result.

“This is a dire emergency,” he said.

Ship-tracking data showed the Dali, at the location along the Key Bridge where the incident occurred. The registered owner of the ship is Grace Ocean Pte and the manager is Synergy Marine Group, LSEG data show.

Synergy said it would issue a statement on the incident. Reuters could not immediately reach Grace Ocean for comment. – Agencies