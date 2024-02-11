Trump ‘encourages’ Russia to invade Nato allies behind on alliance payments

Donald Trump at a rally in Conway, South Carolina: Nato was 'busted' until he forced members to 'pay up'. Photograph: JULIA NIKHINSON/AFP via Getty Images

The White House pushed back against Donald Trump’s claim that he told Nato leaders while president that he would encourage Russia to invade members of the alliance who did not meet their defence commitments.

In a campaign rally in South Carolina, Mr Trump said Nato was “busted” until he came along and forced members to “pay up”.

When a European leader at an unspecified Nato meeting asked if the US would protect them if they were delinquent, Mr Trump said he responded by saying he would tell Russia to do “whatever the hell they want” to those who weren’t meeting their commitments.

Many members are falling short of a 2014 pledge to invest 2 per cent of gross domestic product in defence.

During his time in office, Mr Trump repeatedly pressed Nato member states to increase their defence budgets and criticised them for freeriding on US military power. He even questioned the value of remaining part of Nato at times.

“Encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and unhinged – and it endangers American national security, global stability, and our economy at home,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement. “Thanks to President Biden’s experienced leadership, Nato is now the largest and most vital it has ever been.”

There is concern among Nato officials, particularly in Europe, that Mr Trump could be heading back to the White House. He is closing in on the Republican nomination following wins in Iowa, New Hampshire and the Nevada caucus.

Mr Trump said the war between Ukraine and Russia must end, reiterating his disapproval for sending more aid overseas as the Senate seeks to move forward with a package to provide emergency funding for Ukraine and Israel.

“We got to get that war settled and I’ll get it settled,” Mr Trump said at the rally.

He called Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy “the greatest salesman in history” and sought to suggest that the US could be “out hundreds of billions of dollars” if Ukraine made a deal with Russia – which invaded the country two years ago – and “all of a sudden they don’t want to deal with us any more.”

Mr Trump’s possible return to the White House is increasingly a factor in Ukraine’s war to reclaim Russian-occupied territory after a counteroffensive faltered, Zelenskiy fell out with his top military commander and US military aid got stuck in Congress.

Mr Zelenskiy said this month “I want to believe and hope” that political changes in the US wouldn’t mean an end to aid for Ukraine. – Bloomberg