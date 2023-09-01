US Capitol attack: Ex-Proud Boys leader sentenced to 17 years in prison

Joseph Biggs (R), then a lieutenant in the Proud Boys, with chairman Enrique Tarrio during a rally in Portland, Oregon, in September 2020. Photograph: Diana Zeyneb Alhindawi/The New York Times

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced former far-right Proud Boys leaders Joseph Biggs to 17 years in prison and his co-defendant Zachary Rehl to 15 years, after a jury convicted them of seditious conspiracy for storming the US Capitol in a failed bid to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat.

The prison terms handed down by US District Judge Timothy Kelly for Biggs and Rehl, the first Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy to be sentenced for their roles in the January 6th, 2021, attack, were below US sentencing guidelines and far lower than the 33-year and 30-year terms sought by federal prosecutors.

The judge said on Thursday he was not “trying to minimise the violence” that occurred on January 6th, but he noted that the event was still not on par with a mass casualty event and imposing a stricter sentence could create disparities.

In advance of his sentencing, Biggs apologised for his actions as he faced Mr Kelly, choking up as he spoke about his daughter whom he said was a sexual assault victim who needs him while he has been locked up.

READ MORE

“I was seduced by the crowd, and I just moved forward. My curiosity got the better of me,” said Biggs. “I’m not a terrorist. I don’t have hate in my heart.”

Rehl, meanwhile, broke down crying as he read a statement, as his lawyer stood next to him with his hand on Rehl’s back.

“I regret involving myself with any of it,” he said. He added that he let politics consume his life and he “lost track of who and what matters”.

He also apologised for letting his family down and asked if Mr Kelly could send him to a federal prison close to his home.

Prosecutors calculated their sentencing recommendation for Rehl, in part, based on evidence he committed perjury when he took the stand in his own defence during the trial and lied about assaulting police with a chemical spray.

“You did spray that officer and you lied about it,” Mr Kelly told him, adding these were “bad facts.”

The January 6th attack at the Capitol was meant to stop Congress from certifying Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s election as president, which Mr Trump falsely claims was the result of widespread fraud.

“These are very serious crimes,” federal prosecutor Jason McCullough said on Thursday. “There is a reason why we will hold our collective breaths as we approach future elections. ... They pushed this to the edge of a constitutional crisis.”

Mr Trump has a wide lead in the race for the Republican nomination to challenge Biden in 2024.

In one of the debates during his 2020 presidential campaign, Mr Trump famously told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” when he was asked by the moderator to denounce white supremacists.

Two other Proud Boys – Ethan Nordean and Dominic Pezzola – will face sentencing before Mr Kelly on Friday, while the group’s former chairman Enrique Tarrio will be sentenced on September 5th.

Prosecutors are seeking a 33-year prison term for Mr Tarrio and a 27-year term for Mr Nordean, both of whom were also convicted of seditious conspiracy.

They are requesting a 20-year term for Mr Pezzola, who was acquitted of seditious conspiracy, but convicted of other serious felonies.

More than 1,100 people have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol assault. Of those, more than 630 have pleaded guilty and at least 110 have been convicted at trial.

Five people including a police officer died during or shortly after the riot and more than 140 police officers were injured. the Capitol suffered millions of dollars in damage.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was tapped to investigate broader attempts to overturn the 2020 election, has since charged Mr Trump for trying to keep himself in power.

It is one of four indictments now facing Mr Trump, as the 2024 campaign is about to kick into high gear.

Mr Trump is also charged in Georgia on charges related to the 2020 election results.

In addition, he is charged by Mr Smith’s office in Florida with mishandling classified documents, and New York state charges of falsifying business records in connection with hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. – Reuters