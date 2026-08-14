US

Luigi Mangione pleads guilty to federal stalking charges in healthcare CEO case

Mangione is scheduled to go on trial on September 8th on state murder charges

With his guilty plea in federal court, Mangione's lawyers could seek to have the state case thrown out on double jeopardy grounds. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/AP
With his guilty plea in federal court, Mangione's lawyers could seek to have the state case thrown out on double jeopardy grounds. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/AP
Fri Aug 14 2026 - 16:591 MIN READ

Luigi Mangione has pleaded guilty to federal stalking charges in the killing of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson.

Mangione entered the plea at a hastily scheduled hearing in Manhattan federal court, which is ongoing.

This resolves one of two cases against him in connection with Thompson’s death.

Mangione is scheduled to go on trial on September 8th on state murder charges.

With his guilty plea in federal court, his lawyers could seek to have the state case thrown out on double jeopardy grounds.

Authorities allege Mangione stalked Thompson, 50, then shot him outside a New York City hotel on December 4th, 2024, as the executive walked to UnitedHealth Group’s annual investor conference. – AP

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