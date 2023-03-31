Donald Trump’s indictment throws US politics up in the air

Key questions now following the indictment of Mr Trump in New York will centre on the reaction of his Republican party and of his supporters. Photograph: Christopher Lee/The New York Times

Just before it closed for the day on Thursday, prosecutors walked into the office of the clerk in the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York to file paperwork confirming that for the first time ever a former US president is to face criminal charges.

The move, which marked the culmination of an investigation which had been under way for some time by the district attorney in New York, will throw both politics in general in the United States and the 2024 presidential election up in the air.

The prosecutors arrived at the courthouse after members of a grand jury, which had been hearing from witnesses about the investigation over recent weeks, voted formally to indict Mr Trump.

No previous president of the US has ever been charged with a crime, let alone someone who is the front-runner for his party in the race to win back the White House.

An indictment or even a conviction would not prevent Mr Trump running again for the presidency. One hundred years ago a socialist candidate, Eugene Debs, ran his campaign from a jail cell where he was serving a sentence for criticising conscription for the first World War.

The details of the indictment so far are not known. However, the investigation related to the payment of $130,000 to adult-film actor Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, who has claimed she had an affair with Mr Trump in 2006.

Mr Trump has strongly denied there was any affair and has condemned the whole investigation as “politically motivated”.

Earlier this month Mr Trump forecast, inaccurately, that he was to be arrested shortly. He urged his supporters to protest – a move which many observers saw as an echo to his call to his followers to rally in Washington on January 6th, 2021, after which some attacked the US Capitol building.

Around the court building complex in Lower Manhattan earlier this week, some police crowd control barriers were in place and others stood nearby, ready to be deployed quickly if needed.

Last night, lawyers for Mr Trump indicated that they expected his arraignment to take place next week. They said he would fight the charges in court and said he did not commit any crime.

The normal procedure following an indictment would be for prosecutors to arrange for the individual concerned to report to the district attorney’s office where he or she would be arrested, fingerprinted and photographed before being brought before a judge.

Any such process involving Mr Trump, who has a US secret service security detail with him at all times, would be a sensation. If Mr Trump is brought before a judge it is expected he would be asked to enter a plea before being released pending further court hearings.

Key questions now following the indictment of Mr Trump in New York will centre on the reaction of his Republican party and of his supporters. At this point, Mr Trump is the frontrunner to secure the nomination to be the Republicans’ candidate for the presidency in just over 18 months’ time.

Apart from the investigation in New York, the former president also has other potential legal worries. He is facing investigations in Georgia and Washington, related to his efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory and his handling of classified material at Mar-a-Lago, his home and private club in Florida.

Republican politicians will have to decide whether to continue to back Mr Trump or whether the continuing controversy surrounding the former president would drag down the party’s overall prospects in 2024.

Mr Trump, for his part, has rejected the allegations against him and has sought to portray the investigation by the district attorney in Manhattan, who is a Democrat, as interference in the 2024 election process.

He has repeatedly denied having a relationship with Ms Daniels. “I never had an affair with her. It’s all made up,” Mr Trump told Sean Hannity on Fox News in an interview that was broadcast on Monday night.

Ms Daniels alleges that she had sex with Mr Trump after she met him at a celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe, Nevada in 2006. In the final weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign, Daniels was paid $130,000 in a deal with Mr Trump’s then lawyer and “fixer”, Michael Cohen, in a move designed to buy her silence. Mr Cohen was jailed in late 2018 over campaign finance issues, and has become a strong and vocal critic of the former president.

There has been a general suggestions in US media that the district attorney’s case centres around allegations that the business records of Mr Trump’s company were falsified to cover up the repayment to Mr Cohen of the money he paid over to Ms Daniels.

However, any such case would have serious complications. Under New York law, falsifying business records is a misdemeanour rather than a felony, unless it can be associated with a more serious crime, perhaps such as breaches of election law.

However, no details have emerged as yet in relation to the indictment.