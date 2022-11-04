Paul Pelosi released from hospital after hammer attack

House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband has been released from the San Francisco hospital where he had surgery for injuries suffered when attacked by a hammer-wielding intruder at the couple’s home six days ago.

Paul Pelosi (82), a real estate and venture capital executive, “remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence” back at home, the speaker said in a statement issued by her office.

The latest update on his condition came as US immigration officials said that the man charged with the hammer attack, Paul Wayne DePape (42), is a Canadian citizen who has been in the United States illegally 14 years after he entered as a visitor.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency said it had issued a “detainer” notice with San Francisco authorities seeking custody of Mr DePape once criminal proceedings against him are completed.

Under the detainer, Mr DePape would be turned over to ICE for possible deportation to Canada after serving any prison sentence he receives, according to ICE.

Mr DePape was arrested on October 28th at the San Francisco home of the speaker of the US House of Representatives after he allegedly forced his way into the residence, demanded to see Ms Pelosi and then hjt her husband in the head with a hammer.

Ms Pelosi, a Democrat who is second in the line of succession to the presidency, was in Washington at the time.

According to court documents filed by prosecutors, who labelled the incident a politically motivated assault, Mr DePape told police after his arrest that he had planned to kidnap the speaker, interrogate and break her kneecaps if she “lied.”

The attack left Mr Pelosi, with a fractured skull and injuries to his arms and hands for which he underwent surgery, according to the speaker’s office.

Mr DePape, who has been jailed without bond, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to state charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, elder abuse, false imprisonment and threatening a public official. He could a maximum sentence of 13 years to life in prison if convicted.

Federal prosecutors have charged Mr DePape separately with assault and attempted kidnapping charges punishable by up to 50 years in prison. – Reuters