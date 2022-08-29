US rocket launch destined for moon is postponed

The Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket sits on the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on August 25th ahead of its planned launch on Monday. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP

The planned first flight of the world’s most powerful rocket, designed to facilitate the return of astronauts the moon and potentially to Mars, has been postponed.

Engineers were unable to fix a problem in the third engine in the giant new space launch systems (SLS) rocket.

The SLS rocket was scheduled to blast off from the Kennedy space centre in Florida on Monday morning, local time. It was due to carry the new Orion spacecraft on a 42-day mission in orbit around the moon.

However, the planned flight was put on hold about an hour before the planned launch after the problem emerged with the third engine of the SLS.

Nasa has postponed for at least four days the launch of its colossal next-generation rocket, Artemis I, on a long-awaited debut test flight around the moon.

Nasa said the problem was due to an engine bleed. It said the rocket was stable. It said the launch director ultimately decided to scrub the mission.

The next available date for the rocket to launch would be September 2nd, but that would depend on the result of tests into the engine bleed.

Nasa said the mission, known as Artemis 1 had been designed to operate without a crew to stress test the SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft.

Nasa hopes the new programme, known as Artemis, will facilitate a return to the moon by astronauts for the first time since 1972.

It also says that unlike the Apollo missions to the moon, as part of the Artemis programme, astronauts would remain on the lunar surface for longer periods of time and that this would ultimately be a stepping stone to human exploration of Mars in the late 2030s.