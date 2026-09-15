Pinterest appoints new managing director for Britain and Ireland

Social media platform Pinterest has appointed a new managing director for Britain and Ireland, with Fintan Gillespie stepping into the role.

He will oversee the US-based company’s business, working with advertisers and partners in addition to overseeing the local team.

Gillespie, who is based in London, is joining the visual search company from Snap, where he held senior roles in global advertising partnerships. Before that, he was with Google in Britain, working with brands and agencies.

“Pinterest has built a uniquely differentiated platform for users and advertisers alike, engineered to move people from inspiration to real-life action,” said Gillespie.

He will take up the role from September 18th, succeeding Caroline Orange-Northey, who left the business in the summer.

Pinterest is increasingly focused on its international expansion. More than 80 per cent of the platform’s monthly active users are based outside North America, with revenue in Europe growing 12 per cent year on year in the second quarter of the year.

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Pinterest opened its Irish office in 2016 with one employee. It now operates as the firm’s European headquarters, the Middle East and Africa, and in 2024 moved into new offices that could accommodate up to 300 staff.

In Britain, Pinterest recently opened a new office in London and has had strong engagement with brands and advertisers such as Levi’s, Primark and Samsung.

As part of his new role, Gillespie will drive the company’s business in the region.

“The UK is a strategically important market for Pinterest and a key part of our broader international growth story. Fintan is a highly respected commercial leader,” said Greg Owens, vice-president international at Pinterest. “As we continue to scale our business in the UK and Ireland, his leadership will be instrumental in deepening our local market presence.”

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