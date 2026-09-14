Dominic Calvert-Lewin shows the way as Leeds thrash limp Newcastle and rise to third

Premier League: Leeds United 4 [Miley 32og; Bogle 34; Calvert-Lewin 45+1; Okafor 59] Newcastle United 1 [Touré 90]

Leeds United’s magnificent start to the Premier League season continued with a statement victory over an appalling Newcastle United to move the Daniel Farke’s side up to third in the table and offer further evidence a European push may not be beyond them this season.

After one of the most eye-­catching performances of the season so far, Leeds humiliated Newcastle on a night where Matthias Jaissle was given a stern lesson about the challenges the Premier League can provide. Leeds bullied the visitors physically from start to finish and now sit inside the Champions League places with two wins and two draws from their first four games.

Farke’s side, led by the ­outstanding Dominic Calvert-Lewin, remain unbeaten. In stark contrast, Jaissle’s bright start at Newcastle was brought to a shuddering halt under the lights in West Yorkshire.

His side were outplayed and, as mentioned, outmuscled by Leeds and the demeanour of the German on the Elland Road touchline became more and more exasperated as this challenging evening evolved. This was their first defeat under Jaissle, do not forget. So it is perhaps important not to over-react too much in these moments; but the manner of the loss will sting for sure.

With a raucous backing from both sets of supporters generating a ­fantastic atmosphere under the Elland Road lights, it was Leeds who began brightly. The first real chance came the way of the hosts, as James Justin and Jayden Bogle combined superbly with only a smart reflex save from Lukas Hornicek preventing Bogle’s clever effort on the turn from going in.

But at the other end, Newcastle were finding space in behind Leeds’ backline. However, their rhythm was stunted by the withdrawal of Nico González, who had suffered a heavy blow to the head in the opening minutes and was taken off midway through the first half for a concussion substitution.

Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle looks on during the Premier League mathc at Elland Road. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

That helped Leeds regain momentum. Bogle was surprisingly Leeds’ most potent attacking threat as he again tested Hornicek from range and as half-time approached, you sensed it was the hosts who were more likely to open the scoring. That moment duly arrived shortly after the half-hour mark as Ao Tanaka’s effort was declared a Lewis Miley own goal.

And while there was an element of fortune about the opener, there was nothing lucky about Leeds’ second just two minutes later as Sean Steur’s wayward pass inside his own half was picked up by Bogle. Again, the hosts took full advantage down the right with Justin’s pinpoint cross superbly headed by Calvert-Lewin which brushed over Bogle on its way into the net.

Suddenly, Leeds were in complete control and Newcastle were a mess. It could and perhaps should have been three when Calvert-Lewin produced a magnificent reflex after Hornicek had done well to deny Gabriel Gudmundsson following his marauding run into the visitors’ box.

It would then get even better in first-half injury time. Calvert-Lewin was causing mayhem among the Newcastle backline and after he snuck in behind, this time he had the composure to step around Sven Botman and slide the ball under Hornicek to make it three. Jaissle appeared stunned on the touchline: and he was not the only one.

Newcastle inexplicably did not learn their lesson during the half-time break, either. They were fortunate not to go four behind when Botman was the latest to get caught in possession close to his own goal, with Anton Stach arguably guilty of not doing better as he chipped into the side netting.

But it was not long until Leeds finally did have their fourth goal. The visitors made a mess of an Ethan Ampadu long throw-in to give Noah Okafor enough time to drill a well-placed effort past Hornicek and into the bottom corner. Elland Road – three-quarters of it, at least – had come alive. This was now turning into a party, with the home support demanding a fifth.

That fifth ultimately never arrived but it did not dampen the atmosphere. Nor too did the late goal from substitute Bazoumana Touré which at least afforded the support from Newcastle a consolation – but the damage had long since been done by a Leeds side who continue to impress. – Guardian