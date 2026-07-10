Graham Linehan gets reported £25,000 settlement from UK police over arrest for X posts

Graham Linehan has been awarded a reported €25,000 settlement from the Metropolitan Police. Photograph: Ben Whitley/PA Wire

Graham Linehan has been awarded a settlement from the Metropolitan Police over a civil claim against the force after he was arrested for social media posts about transgender issues.

The Irish comedy writer (58) was arrested by the Met at Heathrow airport, after flying in from Arizona in September, on suspicion of inciting violence over three posts he made on X.

He announced in October that the investigation into his posts had been dropped but said he intended to “hold the police accountable”.

It is understood that a settlement has been reached in a civil claim, and four officers have received learning through reflection, a non-disciplinary process to resolve low-level performance issues.

Linehan received £25,000 (€29,000) in the settlement, according to reports.

In a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Met said: “We recognise the considerable distress caused to Mr Linehan, and have offered our sincere apologies.

“This case prompted a significant change, which means the Met no longer investigates non-crime hate incidents. We believe this will provide clearer direction for officers, reduce ambiguity and enable them to focus on matters that meet the threshold for criminal investigations.”

The force apologised to Mr Linehan in May.

Conservative politicians and Harry Potter author JK Rowling had criticised Linehan’s controversial arrest.

He was cleared of harassing transgender campaigner Sophia Brooks with a series of social media posts before and after an incident outside the Battle Of Ideas conference in Westminster on October 19th, 2024.

He posted on X at the time he was cleared: “With the aid of the Free Speech Union, I still aim to hold the police accountable for what is only the latest attempt to silence and suppress gender-critical voices on behalf of dangerous and disturbed men.”

A conviction for damaging their mobile phone was also overturned on appeal.