Attempted murder arrest after boy (3) ends up in crocodile enclosure at UK zoo

Police at Johnson's of Old Hurst, in Huntingdonshire, where a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a three-year-old boy ended up in a crocodile enclosure at the zoo. Photograph: PA

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a three-year-old boy ended up in a crocodile enclosure at a zoo.

Cambridgeshire police said officers were called to Johnson’s of Old Hurst, in Huntingdonshire, at 1.24pm on Thursday to “reports of an incident involving a three-year-old boy, during which he ended up in the crocodile enclosure”.

“The boy has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital (in Cambridge) with serious injuries and is critical but stable,” a force spokesperson said. “Specially trained officers are at the hospital supporting the boy’s family.

“A 30-year-old man from Norfolk has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.”

Det Insp Verity McCann said: “At this stage we are speaking to people who were at the zoo at the time of this distressing incident to understand more about the circumstances.

“We do not believe the man arrested and the child are known to each other.

“Officers are supporting the boy’s family at hospital and our thoughts remain with them.”

In a statement on social media, Johnson’s said the zoo’s Tropical House will remain closed until further notice.

The statement said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the boy and his family following the incident that occurred today.

“Out of respect to the family, our Tropical House will remain closed until further notice. If you have any questions about the incident, please direct enquiries to Cambridgeshire Police Constabulary.”

Ben Obese-Jecty, MP for Huntingdon, said: “I am aware of the incident at Johnson’s of Old Hurst and have been liaising with senior officers at Gold Command who are treating this as a critical incident.

“This is now a live criminal investigation and I would ask people to refrain from speculation online. The police will provide an update with further information in due course.

“My thoughts are with the young victim and his family during a hugely traumatic and difficult time.”

Alastair Torrance, deputy chairman of Old Hurst Parish Council, said: “I do feel enormously for the family of the child. It must’ve been absolutely terrible for the child and the family.”

According to its website, Johnson’s of Old Hurst is a family-run farming business that now features a butcher’s, a farm shop, tea room, steakhouse and zoo.

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The zoo is home to more than 100 animals, including lions, tigers, sloth bears, capybaras, meerkats and crocodiles.

A blog post on the zoo’s website says the crocodiles were initially kept to help dispose of waste meat from the butchery, but they went on to be the start of a zoo.

Now the zoo offers experiences, including some aimed at allowing children to help zookeepers look after smaller animals, and others such as spending 30 minutes feeding crocodiles for £80 or lions for £100.

The crocodiles are kept in a converted cattle barn, which has metal-fenced elevated walkways looking down on large pools of water surrounded by tropical vegetation.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire County Council said: “Our thoughts are with the victim and their family but as this is a live police investigation, we cannot comment any further.” – PA