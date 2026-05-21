Russian jets ‘dangerously’ intercept RAF spy plane above Black Sea

Two Russian jets "repeatedly and dangerously" intercepted an RAF spy plane above the Black Sea, the UK's ministry of defence has said. Photograph: UK ministry of defence/PA Wire

Two Russian jets “repeatedly and dangerously” intercepted an RAF spy plane above the Black Sea, the UK’s ministry of defence (MoD) has said.

A Russian Su-35 jet flew so close to the British reconnaissance aircraft that it triggered its emergency systems, including disabling the autopilot.

One of the nation’s Su-27s also flew six metres from the unarmed Rivet Joint’s nose and carried out six passes in front.

The incident was one of most high profile example of tensions between Nato forces and Russia in the region since a plane fired a missile over the Black Sea in 2022, the ministry said when it revealed the interceptions on Wednesday.

A @RoyalAirForce Rivet Joint aircraft operating in international airspace over the Black Sea was dangerously intercepted by Russian military jets – flying as close as six metres and triggering onboard emergency systems.



Despite these reckless manoeuvres, RAF crew completed their… pic.twitter.com/QyUP7dE4OJ — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 20, 2026

This comes after the UK’s defence secretary in April revealed the UK had tracked three Russian submarines that loitered over critical undersea infrastructure in the North Atlantic for a month before retreating.

After the airborne interception, defence secretary John Healey said in a statement: “This incident is another example of dangerous and unacceptable behaviour by Russian pilots, towards an unarmed aircraft operating in international airspace.

“These actions create a serious risk of accidents and potential escalation.”

The Rivet Joint was conducting a routine flight in international airspace above the Black Sea as part of the UK’s work with allies to “secure Nato’s eastern flank”, the ministry of defence said.

The aircraft use advance sensors for electronic surveillance.

Healey added: “I would like to pay tribute to the outstanding professionalism and bravery of the RAF crew who continued with their mission despite these dangerous actions.

“Let me be very clear: This incident will not deter the UK’s commitment to defend Nato, our allies and our interests from Russian aggression.”

The defence secretary later said the UK had made formal representations to Russia.

“We have demarched the Russians over this totally unacceptable act,” he told the UK parliament. – PA