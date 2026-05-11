Keir Starmer pledges to put UK at ‘heart of Europe’ as he fights for his job

UK prime minister Keir Starmer has vowed to prove his “doubters” wrong as he fought back against calls for him to quit.

In what was billed as a “make of break” speech in central London today, Starmer said his party would “be better and do better” as he took responsibility for Labour’s electoral mauling across England, Scotland and Wales last week.

Describing the election results as “tough”, he told an audience in central London: “I get it, I feel it, and I take responsibility.

“But it’s not just about taking responsibility for the results. It’s about taking responsibility to explain how, as a political and electoral force, we will be better and do better in the months and years ahead.”

He added: “I know I have my doubters, and I know I need to prove them wrong, and I will.”

Starmer also issued a warning to his party, saying Britain was “not just facing dangerous times, but dangerous opponents, very dangerous opponents”.

He said: “This hurts, not just because Labour has done badly, but because if we don’t get this right, our country will go down a very dark path.”

[ If cabinet members start resigning, Keir Starmer is probably finishedOpens in new window ]

Starmer’s speech on Monday was billed as setting out sweeping changes to tackle the “big challenges” confronting the UK in a bid to shore up support for his premiership.

The UK prime minister pledged to go further in his “reset” in relations with the EU, saying his Government would be defined by putting Britain at the “heart of Europe”.

He pledged to deliver “an ambitious youth experience scheme” with the EU so that “our young people can work and study and live in Europe, a symbol of a stronger relationship and a fairer future with our closest allies”.

Keir Starmer giving a speech at the Coin Street Neighbourhood Centre in Waterloo, London, setting out plans to build "a stronger, fairer Britain". Photograph: James Manning/PA Wire

Domestically, Starmer pledged to bring forward new legislation to nationalise British Steel, saying a commercial sale of its Scunthorpe steel works had not been possible since the Government took over the running of the plant last year.

And he vowed to block “far-right agitators” from coming to the UK for a march planned on Saturday, saying the demonstration was “designed to confront and intimidate”. - PA

– This is a developing story