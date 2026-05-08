UK elections: Nigel Farage heralds ‘historic change’ as Reform UK surges

Reform UK councillors react after winning seats in all of the 12 contested wards in the Hartlepool, England, local election. Photograph: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Reform UK has surged in the UK local elections after taking council seats from the Labour Party, with Keir Starmer’s party haemorrhaging seats as local authorities began declaring overnight.

Nigel Farage‘s Reform UK gains exceeded 210 seats when results were in from 37 of the 136 councils in the early hours of Friday, while Labour lost more than 160, including in its traditional northern heartlands.

A jubilant Mr Farage suggested Reform was now on course for a general election victory, and that the results heralded a “historic change in British politics”, telling reporters “there is no more left-right” as his outfit was “scoring stunning percentages in traditional old Labour areas”.

The Reform leader compared the substantial gains to clearing Becher’s Brook, a famously difficult jump in the Grand National.

“If we cleared Becher’s Brook and landed well, we go on to win the Grand National. What is very clear to me is that our voters will stick with us now all the way through.”

The heavy early losses for British prime minister Starmer’s Labour showed the depth of voter anger with his government and raising fresh doubts about his future just two ‌years after a landslide general election victory.

Labour lost support in the traditional strongholds in former industrial regions of central and northern England, along with some parts of London.

The main beneficiary was the anti-immigration ​populist Reform UK of Brexit campaigner Farage, which could form the main opposition in Scotland and Wales to the pro-independence Scottish National Party and Plaid Cymru.

“The picture has been pretty much as bad as anyone expected for Labour, or worse,” said John Curtice, Britain’s most respected pollster.

The elections for 136 local councils in England, alongside the devolved parliaments in Scotland and Wales, represent the most significant ​test of public opinion before the next general election due in 2029.

Newly elected Reform UK councillors Jeff Bray (left) and Peter Harris (right) celebrate during the 2026 Essex County Council election at Clacton Leisure Centre in Essex. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Lawmakers in the governing Labour Party said if the party performs poorly in Scotland, loses power in Wales, and fails to hold many of the roughly 2,500 ⁠council seats it is defending in England then Starmer will face renewed pressure to quit or set out a timetable for his departure.

The ‌early ‌results ​showed the continued fracturing of Britain’s traditional two-party system into a multiparty democracy, in what analysts say represents one of the biggest transformations in British politics in the last century.

The once-dominant Labour and Conservative parties were losing votes to Reform, and at the other end ⁠of the political spectrum to the left-wing pro-environment Green Party, while nationalist parties were ​expected to win the elections in Scotland and Wales.

Labour was wiped out in some of the most closely watched early results.

The party lost control of the council of Tameside in ‌Greater Manchester for the first time in almost 50 years after Reform picked ​up all 14 seats Labour was defending.

In nearby Wigan, a former mining community it has controlled for more than 50 years, Labour also lost every one of ⁠the 20 seats it was defending to Reform, and in Salford, the ⁠party only held three of the 16 seats ​it was defending.

The results were “soul-destroying”, said Rebecca Long-Bailey, a Labour member of parliament for Salford.

While incumbent governments often struggle in midterm elections, pollsters forecast that Labour could lose the most council seats in local elections since former prime minister John Major lost more than 2,000 in 1995, when his government was mired in endless corruption scandals.

In early results, Reform UK added 253 council seats in England with results in more than 4,200 seats still to be counted. Labour lost 185 seats, and the Conservative Party was down 93 seats.

Most of the election results – including the seats in the Scottish and Welsh elections – are due to be declared on Friday afternoon and evening.

Starmer was elected in 2024 with one of the largest parliamentary majorities in modern British history on the premise ‌that he would bring stability, rather ⁠than charisma, after years of political chaos.

Election staff count votes during the Havering local council election in Romford, England. Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

But his time in office has been marked by numerous policy U-turns, a rotating cast of advisers and the disastrous appointment of Peter Mandelson as Britain’s ambassador to the United States who was fired nine months into job over his links to the late convicted US sex ‌offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Starmer insists he will lead Labour into the next election, and the party has never successfully removed an incumbent prime minister in its 125-year history.

The prime minister is helped by the fact that two front-runners ​to succeed him if he goes – Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and former deputy prime Minister Angela Rayner – are not yet ​in positions to mount leadership bids, and other potential rivals seem unwilling to move against him for now.

Energy minister Ed Miliband denied on Thursday a report in the Times newspaper that he had advised Starmer to consider setting out a timetable for his departure from Downing Street. – Reuters